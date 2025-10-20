Architecture Firm HGA Unveils New Boston Office in Fort Point

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National interdisciplinary design firm HGA today announced the completion and relocation of its new 12,000-square-foot Boston office, in a revitalized historic warehouse in Fort Point. After decades in its former location on nearby Congress Street, the move marks a new chapter for HGA. The architecture and engineering firm has grown its East Coast presence greatly. The new office accommodates over 75 local employees with space for expansion. HGA's move and investment in this new space highlights the firm's sustained commitment to support clients and attract top talent in the greater Boston area and New England market.

Located at 311 Summer St, the six-story warehouse was originally built in 1911 and once housed the Dwinell-Wright Coffee Company. HGA’s new office spans the two uppermost floors of the building and embodies a “collage” of old and new architecture – preserving elements of its historic character while introducing contemporary updates and modern functionality to support employees across all stages of their work. The Boston office move and renovation culminate in a unified, forward-looking space that embodies the firm’s integrated vision for the future.

“This move isn’t just a relocation, it’s a reintroduction of HGA as a leading design and architectural force in Boston,” said Breana Werner, Science + Technology design principal and Boston Office Director at HGA. “We treated the creation of this office as a living case study for the kind of forward-thinking corporate workplaces we deliver for our clients every day. From spatial planning to digital integration, every element of the interior design was intentionally selected to foster flexibility, flow, and employee well-being. Our new space reflects who we are today: rooted in design excellence, invested in our people, and aligned to meet the needs of Boston’s cutting-edge Healthcare, Arts, Community, Education, and Science + Technology companies.”

The design intentionally preserved historic architectural details such as the arched windows, exposed brick, and timber beams while seamlessly integrating a striking modern addition: the glass "jewel box" perched atop the building, offering panoramic city views. The newly added staircase connects the two levels and anchors a gallery that serves as a hub for presentations, co-working, and events. More than a circulation element, the staircase embodies the design principles shaping the HGA Boston office employee philosophy: function and meaning intertwined. It creates a seamless physical connection while symbolically uniting the historic fifth floor with the contemporary addition above. The gesture highlights how modernity draws strength from the past, transforming the stairs into both a design statement and a collective achievement where heritage and innovation coexist in balance.

The office is designed to achieve WELL Silver certification, aligning with HGA’s philosophy that human well-being is an essential component of sustainable design. It supports a diverse spectrum of work styles by offering various environments, including a mix of phone rooms, focus rooms, huddle spaces, reservable workstations and collaborative community areas it also prioritizes physical and psychological wellness values through adaptable furniture, natural light, sound control and dedicated quiet zones. Advanced AV/IT systems enable seamless hybrid and in-person collaboration, ensuring that every employee, regardless of work setting, remains fully connected and engaged.

To further meet employee needs, a reservable lactation room and a separate multipurpose wellness room were incorporated into the design to support prayer, yoga, meditation, and more, which underscores the firm’s commitment to inclusion and employee well-being. Amenities such as showers, lockers, and bike storage respond directly to employee requests and reinforce the office’s broader sustainability and wellness goals.

The office will host the innovative and creative design work of the HGA Boston team, which includes:

Healthcare: A growing team that partners with leading medical systems and providers across New England to deliver innovative, human-centered solutions. From navigating complex technical requirements to designing spaces that elevate patients' and staff experiences, the practice continues to expand its reach and impact, driving design excellence.

Arts, Community and Education: An award-winning national practice behind the mass timber buildings of Barry Mills Hall and the John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, as well as transformative renovations at The Hotchkiss School, an independent boarding school in Connecticut.





Strategically placed in one of New England's largest artists' communities, the office neighborhood provides employees and clients with cultural, culinary, and transit connections supporting and enlivening the work experience. The space also offers proximity to major universities, research organizations, and healthcare institutions.

