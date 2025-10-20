Announcing the Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs: A New Opportunity for Aspiring Business Leaders

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is proud to announce its inaugural scholarship opportunity, aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an outstanding undergraduate student passionate about pursuing a career in entrepreneurship. Applications are now open, with a deadline of July 15, 2026. The winner will be announced on August 15, 2026.

About the Scholarship

This scholarship honors the legacy of Charlie Principato, a successful entrepreneur and community advocate whose journey from humble beginnings in Brooklyn New York to multiple successful business ventures is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and the entrepreneurial spirit. Charlie’s career began in finance, progressing from investment banker to founder and President of First Greenwich Capital Funding. His commitment to helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive through innovative funding solutions exemplifies the values this scholarship seeks to promote.

Charles Principato addressed his scholarship fund with this statement: “Entrepreneurship drives progress – and students are at the forefront of that innovation. By giving $1000 to my scholarship fund, I am investing in the visionaries of tomorrow. These students need more than just encouragement – they need real support. I’m proud to be part of a mission that helps turn ambition into action. This will be just a start up fund, there will be more to come.”

Who Can Apply?

The Charles Principato Scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited college or university. Applicants must demonstrate a clear intent to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. The scholarship aims to support students who embody the principles of dedication, integrity, and ambition that Charlie Principato exemplified throughout his life.

Application Criteria:

Eligibility: Must be an undergraduate student enrolled in an accredited institution.

Must be pursuing a degree related to business, finance, or entrepreneurship. Essay Submission: Applicants must submit a 750-word essay that addresses the following prompt:

"Describe a challenge you have faced in your entrepreneurial journey or in pursuing your entrepreneurial goals. How did you overcome this challenge, and what did you learn from the experience that will help you in your future endeavors?" Deadline: All applications, including the essay and any supporting materials, must be submitted by July 15, 2026. Selection Process: A panel of judges will review all submitted essays based on creativity, clarity, and relevance to the prompt. The scholarship winner will be selected based on the strength of their essay and their demonstrated commitment to entrepreneurship.





How to Apply

Interested students can submit their applications and essays via email to apply@charlesprincipatoscholarship.com. For more information about the scholarship and its criteria, please visit our website at charlesprincipatoscholarship.com.

About Charlie Principato

Charlie Principato, born and raised in New York City, embodies the essence of resilience and ambition. His journey from an academic and athletic standout at Abraham Lincoln High School to a successful entrepreneur reflects his belief in the power of hard work and risk-taking. As a devoted father and community leader, Charlie continues to inspire those around him through his authenticity and dedication to helping others succeed.

The Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is not just a financial award; it is an opportunity to encourage and support the entrepreneurial aspirations of students who are ready to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

Join Us in Supporting Future Entrepreneurs

We invite all eligible students to apply for the Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. Together, we can foster the next generation of innovative thinkers and business leaders.

For media inquiries, please contact us at apply@charlesprincipatoscholarship.com.

Contact Info:

