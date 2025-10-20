5 Ways to Age-Proof Your Home

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) A home is more than four walls – it’s where birthdays are celebrated, holiday dinners shared, illnesses weathered and losses mourned. Home is, as the saying goes, where the heart is.





It’s little wonder then most people want to remain in their homes as they age, based on AARP research. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than half of U.S. houses are equipped with accessibility features for older adults.

It doesn’t take a full remodel to make a home safer. Updates like installing handrails or improving hallway lighting can go a long way.

For those who need support in making these changes, programs like Helping Homebound Heroes, a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation, provide senior veterans with essential home modifications and repairs. This year, the initiative marked a milestone: 4,000 homes modified for seniors’ safety.

“By improving safety and accessibility, we’re helping senior veterans stay in the places they love,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Our work is about preserving independence and dignity – helping older adults live safely, confidently and with connection to their communities.”

These practical tips show how small fixes can add up to big peace of mind:

1. Create a safer entryway.

For older adults, steps to the front door can be an obstacle. A ramp or zero-step entry allows for easier coming and going, and a covered porch or awning keeps walkways dry.

Path lights improve visibility at night, and a sturdy bench by the door provides a place to rest or put groceries.

2. Upgrade the bathroom.

According to multiple s tudies , falls in the bathroom are more likely to cause injury than in other parts of the home.

If you’re planning a bathroom project, start with small changes like raised toilet seats or toilet and shower grab bars. For a more extensive remodel, install non-slip flooring, replace traditional tubs with walk-in showers and add handheld showerheads.

3. Improve flooring.

The flooring in your home can have a big impact on safety. If you have thick or loose carpet, consider replacing it with a low-pile option.

Slip-resistant flooring, such as vinyl or cork, also provides good traction and can be more forgiving than hardwood or tile. Simple visual cues can help, too. Transition strips between rooms or on stair edges make changes in floor level easier to see.

4. Brighten up rooms.

Brighter overhead fixtures improve visibility, making it easier to spot steps, furniture and other obstacles. At night, motion-sensor lights brighten bathrooms and hallways so it’s easier to move around safely.

Lighting can also support overall well-being. Bulbs mimicking natural daylight help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, boosting energy during the day. In the evening, switching to softer, warmer light signals the body to wind down.

5. Keep essentials within reach.

Storing everyday items at waist or shoulder height reduces the need for stretching, bending and climbing, all of which can increase the likelihood of falls. Sometimes a simple cabinet reorganization is enough but features like pull-down shelving can make storage more accessible.

Extender rods or remote controls let you adjust ceiling fans and lights from the ground, while motorized window shades can be raised or lowered with the push of a button.

For more resources and support for seniors, visit mealsonw h eelsamerica.org .





A Milestone Makeover

Juan Lopez, a 63-year-old U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, has always been a do-it-yourselfer. When an ice storm sent a tree limb crashing through his roof, the damage was more than he could handle. Water seeped inside and mold quickly affected his wife’s health.

Through Helping Homebound Heroes, Lopez received critical support. Crews completed nearly $40,000 in upgrades, from replacing his roof to installing new windows, a furnace and walk-in showers with grab bars.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if they had not stepped in,” Lopez said. “It’s been such a blessing in our lives.”

Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $21 million to Meals on Wheels programs, helping veterans like Lopez remain safely and comfortably in their homes as they age.

