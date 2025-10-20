Oso Named Finalist in InfoWorld’s 2025 Technology of the Year Awards for Application Security

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oso today announced that its Authorization-as-a-Service platform, Oso Cloud, has been named a finalist for Foundry InfoWorld’s 2025 Technology of the Year Award in the Application Security category. InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative products in software development, DevOps, data management and AI/ML. This recognition highlights Oso’s leadership in a category that has been overlooked for decades: permissions.

“Application security has become a major area for innovation, especially as organizations embrace cloud-native architectures and AI,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor at InfoWorld. “Oso’s developer-led approach to authorization gives engineering and security teams the tools they need to build secure, scalable systems with speed and confidence.”

Oso is a unified permissions layer for humans and agents. For years, engineering teams have tolerated fragile, homegrown permissions systems that bog them down, struggle to scale, and are unequipped for the agentic era. Oso replaces that with permissions done right: a centralized, declarative control plane for defining and enforcing policy across microservices, multi-tenant SaaS, and AI workflows.

“I cofounded Oso because I believe authorization is the most important unsolved problem in software ,” said Graham Neray, co-founder and CEO of Oso. “Being named a Technology of the Year finalist by InfoWorld is a clear affirmation that Oso’s approach is resonating with engineering and security leaders.”

About Oso

Oso is the unified permissions layer for humans and agents. Oso is permissions done right, enabling organizations to ship secure, AI-ready applications – with a fraction of the effort, in a fraction of the time. Customers include startups to the Fortune 500, such as Duolingo , PagerDuty , Productboard , Brex, Webflow , and nearly 100 others. Oso is backed by the world’s best investors – including Sequoia and Felicis – as well as founder/CEOs of Datadog, Hashicorp, Segment, MongoDB, Snyk, LaunchDarkly, Honeycomb, and Supabase.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld covers software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning tools and technologies for an audience of information technology (IT) professionals, from CTOs and cloud architects to software engineers, developers, and data scientists. Through news, analysis, expert commentary, hands–on reviews, and technical guides, InfoWorld strives to help both IT decision–makers and technical professionals understand and use the most important new technologies for building the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.