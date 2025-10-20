Funded Ventures Names Savannah Rush Managing Partner as Firm Completes Seed Portfolio Buildout

St. Louis, Missouri , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funded Ventures, a Midwest-focused investment firm that acquires and grows enduring small businesses, today announced that Savannah Rush has joined the firm as Managing Partner, where she will co-lead Funded alongside founder Brian Wolfe and help guide the firm’s next phase of growth.





Savannah Rush

A native of Springfield, Missouri, Rush grew up around her family’s small roofing business and brings a deep appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing local entrepreneurs. Most recently, she served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in St. Louis, where she advised private-equity and growth-investing clients on strategy, transformation and performance improvement. She earned her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

Wolfe, who founded Funded Ventures in 2017, will continue his role with the firm while also teaching at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the University of Notre Dame, and he remains a retired partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Completion of Seed Portfolio Buildout

Rush’s appointment coincides with the completion of Funded Ventures’ seed portfolio buildout, which includes four operating platforms across essential-service sectors in the Midwest:

Heating & Cooling Services – Residential and commercial HVAC platform led by Jim McFarland, which recently acquired Naugle Heating & Cooling in Tecumseh, Michigan, serving the region for more than 45 years. Electrical & Home Security Services – Regional platform that recently acquired Midway Electric and Midway CSI Home Security, both based in Columbia, Missouri. Wealth Management Services – Terrace Wealth – Independent, fee-only advisory firm launched with Ryan Bowman, CFP, and Felipe Quaassdorff, CFA, serving professionals and business owners across the Midwest. Litigation Support Services – Relay Legal – Platform based in St. Louis and Chicago providing essential support to attorneys and law firms throughout the litigation process.

Funded Ventures’ investment model follows a four-phase strategy:

Phase 1: Establish a seed portfolio of 4–5 operating platforms in fragmented, capital-light industries with durable revenue and consistent profitability.

Phase 2: Drive operational excellence across each platform, emphasizing shared best practices and disciplined execution during the first 12–18 months of ownership.

Phase 3: Accelerate growth through targeted bolt-on M&A and organic initiatives once core operations are stabilized.

Phase 4: Pursue opportunistic capital transactions to support continued expansion and cross-platform synergies.

Over time, Funded plans to expand into complementary investment strategies, partnering with experienced operators and investors in areas such as real estate and other private-market opportunities, to build a diversified, multi-platform investment firm.

“Savannah brings world-class strategic experience and a passion for supporting community-rooted businesses,” said Brian Wolfe, Managing Partner. “Her leadership and partnership will help take Funded to the next level as we continue building durable platforms across the Midwest for the long term.”

“Funded Ventures stands for the kind of business building I deeply believe in — long-term orientation, real alignment with operators, and a focus on enduring value,” said Savannah Rush, Managing Partner. “I’m thrilled to partner with Brian and the team as we continue growing Funded and supporting exceptional small businesses throughout the region.”

Board of Advisors

Funded Ventures is guided by a distinguished Board of Advisors comprised of seasoned business leaders and investors, including:

Maxine Clark — Founder, Build-A-Bear Workshop

David Donnersberger — Physician & Small Business Owner

William Z. Wyatt — Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Donerail Group

Ali Azim — Founder & Managing Partner, Courtside Equity Partners

David Willbrand — Chief Legal Officer & EVP, Pacaso

Nick Sayers — Co-Founder & President, Highway Horticulture

Alan Gillmore IV — President & Owner, Gillmore Security Systems

Alison Koplar Wyatt — Co-Founder & CEO, Female Founder Collective & The NORTH

Paul Wierbicki — Chief Legal Officer & Director, Rush Street Interactive

About Funded Ventures

Funded Ventures builds and backs enduring small businesses alongside exceptional operators across the Midwest. The firm’s approach emphasizes long-term partnerships, local ownership and operational excellence in essential-service industries.

