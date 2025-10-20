Lewiston, Maine, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rinck Advertising CEO Laura Rinck Expands Advocacy for Women’s Health, Launches “Demand the Scan” Initiative and New Employee Bone-Health Benefit

Lewiston, Maine — Laura Rinck, CEO and Co-Founder of Rinck Advertising, today, World Osteoporosis Day, announced a groundbreaking new employee wellness benefit that gives every Rinck employee access to an annual DXA bone-density scan on demand — regardless of age or gender.

The initiative, part of Laura Rinck’s broader advocacy for women’s health and preventive care, builds a unique call to action, “Demand the Scan,” the necessity for earlier, equitable access to osteoporosis screening and education.

Rinck, a CEO and patient advocate, was diagnosed with severe osteoporosis in her fifties when a routine DXA scan revealed her bones resembled those of a 90-year-old woman. That experience transformed her perspective on leadership, health equity, and the need for earlier intervention.

“Women build bone until around age 35 — then the loss begins, speeding up as women enter perimenopause,” said Rinck. “By the time most women qualify for a bone-density scan at age 65, decades of loss may have already occurred. Waiting until you’re 65 — or until you fracture a bone — is unacceptable to me. My own mother shattered her hip when she fell on ice in her workplace’s employee parking lot leading to a forced early retirement. While this may be my family history, it does not need to be my future. I am on a mission to raise awareness on this silent disease.”

A Silent Epidemic with a Massive Economic Cost

Osteoporosis affects an estimated 10 million Americans, and another 44 million have low bone density that puts them at risk for fracture.¹

One in two women over 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis — more than will experience a heart attack, stroke, or breast cancer combined.²

will break a bone due to osteoporosis — more than will experience a heart attack, stroke, or breast cancer combined.² Eighty percent of hip fractures occur in women , and a single hip fracture can increase mortality risk by up to 24% within a year.³

, and a single hip fracture can increase mortality risk by within a year.³ The annual economic cost of osteoporosis-related fractures exceeds $57 billion in the United States and is projected to reach $95 billion by 2040.⁴

“Beyond the human impact, this is a business issue,” Rinck added. “Every fracture means lost time, talent, and experience. Early detection protects not just individuals — it protects organizations.”

From Personal Mission to Company Policy

Rinck’s Demand the Scan advocacy campaign urges women — and men — to take control of their bone health through early, voluntary DXA scans. The test is quick (about 15 minutes), painless, and typically costs around $150 for those whose insurance won’t cover it.

In alignment with her advocacy, Rinck’s agency, Rinck Advertising, will now offer an annual DXA scan to every employee — at no cost — regardless of age or gender.

“At Rinck, we believe what gets measured gets managed,” said Rinck. “We track creative performance and campaign results down to the data point — now we’re applying that same precision to wellness. A DXA scan gives people the data to stay strong for life.”

Rinck’s Broader Advocacy

Rinck’s advocacy challenges the outdated notion that vulnerability and leadership can’t coexist. Her message is resonating across industries: women leaders must speak openly about health, aging, and prevention to change outcomes for the next generation.

“Strong bones build strong leaders — and strong leaders build strong companies,” said Rinck. “It’s time to normalize conversations about women’s health in the workplace, from menopause to bone density. Because when we take care of our foundation, we are strong from within.”

About Rinck Advertising

Rinck Advertising is an award-winning, woman-owned full-service agency headquartered in Maine with a national footprint. Founded in 2001 by Laura Davis Rinck and Peter Rinck, the agency provides brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, PR, and influencer engagement for clients across consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, public health, higher education, and more.

For more information about Rinck Advertising’s wellness initiatives or Laura Rinck’s Demand the Scan campaign, visit www.rinckadvertising.com or follow #DemandTheScan on social media.

Contact:

Laura Rinck

Rinck Advertising

laura@rinckadvertising.com

(207) 240-9693

¹ Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation, 2024

² National Institutes of Health, Office on Women’s Health, 2023

³ U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2024

⁴ American Journal of Managed Care, “Economic Burden of Osteoporosis in the U.S.,” 2023

⁵ International Osteoporosis Foundation, “Osteoporosis and the Workplace,” 2022

Attachment