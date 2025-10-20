Global Times: Key Party meeting to shape China’s next five-year plan, ‘inject certainty to world’

Beijing, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will convene in Beijing from October 20 to 23. As the much-anticipated meeting is expected to discuss major issues related to the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Chinese and foreign experts have noted the unique strengths of China’s governance systems, and said the stable development of China will continue to inject certainty to an increasingly volatile world.

According to the agenda, the session is set to hear a work report from the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and review the proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) will be a crucial phase for the country to realize and consolidate the foundation and make all-out efforts for basically realizing socialist modernization.

Outlining key goals and measures for economic growth, technological innovation, people's livelihoods, reforms and other areas, the plan will prioritize high-quality development fueled by innovation, according to Xinhua on Sunday.

The meeting has been followed closely by international media outlets.

Describing the meeting as "one of China's most important meetings," the AP reported on Sunday that the future goals are likely to include boosting consumer spending and emphasizing technological self-sufficiency, citing economists.

The AFP reported on Saturday that the gathering of the CPC Central Committee "will be crucial in determining longstanding policy objectives in the world's second-largest economy."

CNBC noted in a recent report that "the gathering reminds the US government, on the verge of possibly its longest shutdown in history, that China is a big believer in planning."

Unique advantage

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee takes place as China strives to bring the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) to a successful conclusion, and the key meeting is set to play an important role in bridging the past and the future, analysts said.

The scientific formulation and continuous implementation of the five-year plans have always been a key part of the China’s governance system and demonstrate the significant political strength of socialism with Chinese characteristics, they noted.

Under CPC’s leadership, the five-year plans serve as a comprehensive blueprint for China's economic and social advancement, outlining goals, strategies and priorities for each planning cycle.

Amid the backdrop of turbulent changes in global geopolitics landscape, and the increasing confrontation of genuine multilateralism and rising unilateralism and protectionism, the country is set to further strengthen and optimize new development paradigm and promoting high-quality development, Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin School of Administration, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Efforts on building a unified national market, accelerating innovation-driven growth, promoting the development of new quality productive forces through facilitating the development and integration of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation are expected to be further strengthened, Cong said, noting that the five-year plan is an important institution that embodies the unique advantages of China's national governance system.

In promoting sci-tech innovation, China has been tapping its institutional advantage of having the combined strengths of both “national team” that press for breakthroughs in the basic research and development and that of the vast private sector which excels in promulgating wide and swift application, according to Cong.

This year marks the final lap for China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), during which the country has achieved groundbreaking progress, transformative breakthroughs and historic accomplishments.

China's annual economic growth rate averaged 5.5 percent from 2021 to 2024, and the country contributed an approximate annual average of 30 percent of global growth during the period, becoming a crucial stabilizer and driving force for the world economy, according to a Xinhua report on October 17, citing an official of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Five-year plans have been proven instrumental in pushing forward the country’s development in all sectors over the past decades and the development of China’s new-energy vehicles (NEVs) industry is a clear demonstration.

China has steadfastly fostered growth in the NEV sector through a total of five Five-Year Plans, Miao Hong, deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said at a forum at the recently concluded World New Energy Vehicle Congress in September.

Due to the government’s meticulous long-term planning, the active participation of market entities, and the rising awareness of sustainable and green growth of the public, the Chinese NEV sector has achieved impressive growth in recent years.

Today, along with lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products, NEVs are hailed as China's “new three” products for exports. With the shipments of these major tech-intensive green products growing 2.6 times in 2024 compared with 2020 levels, according to data provided by the General Administration of Customs in August.

Injecting certainty into world economy

“With the meeting set to chart the country's trajectory of development and governance for the next 5 years, all eyes are now on Beijing in anticipation of some policy directions that may bring about confidence and certainties to the global governance amid the escalating trade tensions between China and the US,” Ong Tee Keat, president of Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia Pacific (BRICAP) and former deputy speaker of the lower house of the Malaysian Parliament, told Global Times on Sunday.

Since the beginning of 2025, the international economic and trade order has experienced severe shocks and increasing uncertainties. However, despite facing mounting pressure, the combined effects of these measures and policy initiatives have led to upbeat economic data.

China's economy has maintained a steady growth of 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, presenting a high-quality performance.

As China maps out plans for the next five years, analysts said Chinese modernization is set to contribute China's wisdom and new development models for globalization, while creating more opportunities for the rest of the world through high-level opening-up. They added that China’s development story in the past decades also offers vivid demonstration of how a developing country can realize and maintain fast and sustainable development.

“Time and again, China has proven the sceptics and doomsayers wrong in their negative prediction of China as the ruling CPC always remains versatile and vigilant, ready to be self-corrective in the face of challenges,” BRICAP’s Ong said.

A number of international financial institutions have recently revised up China’s growth forecast for 2025.

On October 14, the International Monetary Fund predicted that China's economy will grow 4.8 percent this year. This follows an October 7 projection by the World Bank, predicting that China's economy would grow 4.8 percent, up from a forecast growth of 4 percent in April.



Source: Global Times

