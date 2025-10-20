LAKE (LAK3) Strengthens Its Ecosystem Through Strategic Water Source Partnership with Fontdalt

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKE, a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) company transforming the water industry, is unveiling its new partnership with Fontdalt, a pristine Spanish spring located 600 meters above sea level, offering pure, mineral-balanced water from one of Catalonia’s most untouched regions.





This new partnership with Fontdalt marks a significant milestone for LAKE, further strengthening its water source–based ecosystem by expanding geographic coverage and diversifying their offering, bringing more choices and opportunities to their customers.

LAKE is building a decentralized ecosystem serving as a new robust framework into the water industry aiming to connect as many springs as possible directly to individuals, businesses and institutions through disruptive services empowering all stakeholders to actively participate and benefit from opportunities within this +$300Bn market.

“There are trillions of liters of untapped high-quality water globally that could be integrated into a reshaped water economy supported by blockchain technology—helping to meet rising demand, enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility, and establish new sustainability standards,” highlighted Jean-Hugues Gavarini, LAKE’s CEO and co-founder.

Fontdalt Spring will first integrate the LAKE Water Shop, which is set to launch in the coming weeks, enabling EU-based LAK3 holders to purchase spring water directly from the source and have it delivered to their doorsteps.

This addition accelerates LAKE’s mission to democratize access to one of the world’s most strategic resources.

This new alliance points to LAKE’s core innovation: Digital Water — a pioneering service that transforms spring water into the next global asset class. By digitalizing and financializing water, LAKE empowers their water source partners to monetize their dormant reserves, generating new revenue to invest in infrastructure and, in turn, increase the availability of water on the market — while offering to everyone new ways to own, secure, trade, and benefit from water as an asset.

“To unlock the full potential of our ecosystem and make a meaningful impact in redefining the water industry, we need access to high volumes of spring water across the globe that can meet growing demand and interest,” explained Laetitia Berthet, LAKE’s COO. “Our partnership with Fontdalt is key to executing this strategy, and we are also actively engaging with multiple water sources to scale our services globally and expand opportunities for all stakeholders in this highly lucrative industry.”

With Fontdalt onboard, LAKE is broadening its reach—ensuring reliable access to high-quality water and accelerating the growth of its services, while reinforcing sustainability as a core principle of its ecosystem. As part of this collaboration, Fontdalt contributes eco-friendly bag-in-box container solutions, supporting LAKE’s commitment to responsible and scalable water distribution.

“This partnership with LAKE allows us to share the essence of Fontdalt with a wider audience while promoting sustainable water practices. We are proud to be part of this innovative project.” added Andreea Antohe, CEO of Fontdalt.

Expanding LAKE’s water source network on a global scale is a strategic move that goes far beyond supply. It solidifies the credibility and long-term stability of the entire ecosystem LAKE is building — especially Digital Water — backed by long-term source concessions and a geographically diversified portfolio of premium water sources.

About Fontdalt

Fontdalt is a pure mineral water that flows from a protected spring nestled in the heart of the Serra de Llaberia — a pristine pre-coastal region of Catalonia, safeguarded as a pre-natural park near the Mediterranean Sea. Untouched and inaccessible, the water emerges naturally, without drilling, following its own path through layers of mountain rock. It rises to the surface through a narrow fissure in the mountain, a passage shaped solely by nature over time. Preserved by nature and shaped by time, Fontdalt offers exceptional purity from a truly privileged source.



About LAKE

LAKE is a Real World Asset (RWA) company transforming the global water economy through its blockchain-based ecosystem, empowering everyone to seamlessly buy, own, trade, invest in, and secure high-quality spring water — enabling passive consumers to become active players in the trillion-dollar water economy. LAKE introduces the world’s first ecosystem to digitalize and financialize water, turning spring water into Digital Water, the next strategic global asset class, enabling borderless access, ownership, and monetization of water globally.

LAKE pioneers a new paradigm where water is not only consumed but also owned, traded, and secured as a strategic investment.



