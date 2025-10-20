Tianjin Binhai New Area grows into an intl industrial hub from a wasteland guided by the new development philosophy

Beijing, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2012, China has witnessed an extraordinary economic transition, with historic achievements in all aspects of the economy from its size to its quality. How could the economy maintain stable growth during a tumultuous period in the global geoeconomic landscape? In October 2015, at the Fifth Plenary Session of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared growth, guiding the country in overcoming various risks and challenges, and keeping alive the China economic miracle.



As China embarked on the quest to become a great modern socialist country amid global changes unseen in a century, the new development philosophy has been and will continue to be the guiding principle for development in China for years to come, and will have great significance for the world.



What does it mean for China and the world? To answer these questions, the Global Times has launched this special coverage on Xi's major economic speeches and policies, and how they are being put into practice to boost development in China and around the world.



The Tianjin International Joint Academy of Biotechnology & Medicine, located in the Binhai New Area of North China's Tianjin Municipality, stands out with its striking exterior marked by multiple giant red pillars. Crossing the threshold, one sees the bold facade give way to an equally vibrant interior. Inside the complex, eye-catching purple and green sofas add a dynamic splash of color.



It is around these sofas that many good ideas are fostered and many projects are synergized through short lunch meetings and coffee breaks.



"Those upstairs and downstairs are just upstream and downstream partners," Liu Daogang, Party chief of the Tianjin International Joint Academy of Biotechnology & Medicine, told the Global Times.



"In the research institute hailed as 'wall-free', we aim to provide the most comprehensive and cutting-edge platforms for domestic biopharmaceutical innovation, contributing to the development of new quality productive forces and the country's high-quality development under the guidance of the new development philosophy," Liu said.



President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recognized the work of many returned overseas students-turned staff there during his visit to the academy in May 2013, when he further stressed capacity building for indigenous innovation, as well as innovation based on introducing and learning from existing scientific and technological developments.



A line engraved on a wall in the academy underscores President Xi's encouragement.



As a national-level tech firm incubator in the biopharmaceutical field, the academy has integrated comprehensive monitoring and analysis, animal experimentation, institutional innovation, and a national key laboratory. In the past 12 years, it has incubated more than 530 enterprises, with total registered capital exceeding 50 billion yuan, nurturing outstanding listed companies such as CanSino Biotech and Danna Biotech, thereby unleashing great innovation potential, Liu said.



In recent years, Tianjin's Binhai New Area has unwaveringly implemented the new development philosophy, driving industrial transformation through technological innovation and leading high-quality development with green, low-carbon initiatives.



New development path



At the Fifth Plenary Session of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi put forward a new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared growth, setting in motion a profound reform of China's economic development.



During his visit to Tianjin Port in January 2019, Xi called for efforts to develop it into a world-class smart and green port that can better serve the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei as well as the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



Over the past six years, Tianjin Port has built the world's first smart and zero-carbon terminal, forging a unique path in its green transformation. Transitioning from reliance on traditional energy sources to establishing wind-solar hybrid power systems, and advancing from pilot operations of electric equipment to deploying ultra-fast charging infrastructure, the century-old port has adopted a whole-chain empowerment model to integrate many green technologies into a highly efficient energy network.



While charting a new course toward developing into a world-class green and smart hub, the Tianjin Port solidifies its role as a maritime gateway connecting domestic and international markets along the BRI and sharing development opportunities with the rest of the world.



"For many years, Tianjin Port Group has made full use of its geographical advantages, vigorously developing China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train services, and ensuring smooth trade channels between China and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states," said Kong Weidong, deputy general manager of Tianjin Port Group Logistics Co Ltd.



Within 10 kilometers of Tianjin Port lies a red complex along the Bohai Bay. Standing outside the complex, one feels a serene and peaceful atmosphere. However, inside the buildings, innovations are being carried out in full swing. This is the Binhai-Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park - a hub where a stream of innovations is being nurtured.



In January 2019, Xi also visited the park, where he highlighted the pressing task to relying on self-dependent innovation for advancing high-quality development and replacing old growth drivers with new ones, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



"We always keep in mind the expectations placed upon us and have made utmost efforts to create conditions and foster an environment to mobilize the enthusiasm of all sectors for innovation and unleash innovation vitality," Dong Yuanyuan, a deputy section chief with the park, told the Global Times.



In the synergy innovation exhibition center of the park, from supercomputer prototypes to unmanned drones and underwater boosters, the charm of cutting-edge technology permeates every aspect.



"During President Xi's inspection, I had the honor of being the only private entrepreneur representative of Tianjin to make an eight-minute work report. President Xi attaches great importance to technological innovation and talent development, which is warm care and great encouragement for technology entrepreneurs," Qi Juntong, founder of EFY Intelligent Control (Tianjin) Technology Co Ltd (EFYI), told the Global Times.



EFYI is a leading provider of commercial unmanned aerial system solutions. With drone swarm control technology as its core technological pillar, EFYI has developed full-stack capabilities spanning aircraft R&D, design, and manufacturing. The company has secured over 500 independent intellectual property rights, and led or participated in formulating over 10 international and national industry standards. Leveraging comprehensive scenario solutions, the company's business operations now span more than 40 countries and regions, delivering intelligent transformation across industries.



From once being a saline-alkali wasteland to becoming an international industrial hub, Tianjin Binhai New Area's transformative changes underscore the enormous vitality of the Chinese economy.



Strong resilience



Amid mounting external pressure and domestic challenges, China's economy grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half this year. China continues to be a major engine of global economic growth, making the international community aware of the strong resilience of the world's second-largest economy and its bright prospects of high-quality development.



How can the economy show such great vitality and resilience?



"Apply the new development philosophy in full, in the right way, and in all fields of endeavor, and move faster to create a new pattern of development," Xi's important instructions embodies the code that has enabled China's economy to thrive through trials and adversities.



From innovation to industries and from production elements to ecosystem, the reform of integrated development makes China's economy more resilient, vibrant and inclusive, enhancing the innovation vitality of various businesses.



In the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), the growing prevalence of new energy vehicles (NEVs) on roads, the accelerating empowerment of AI across diverse sectors, and the increasing translation of cutting-edge technologies into new products have emerged as key pillars in fostering new quality productive forces.



"The 'backbone' of a major country and a powerful nation lies in its real economy and prowess. China's rapid development of new quality productive forces through sci-tech innovation, along with the deep integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation, injects strong momentum into high-quality development," Cao Heping, an economist at Peking University, told the Global Times.



Against the backdrop of a complex and challenging domestic and global environment, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be held in Beijing from October 20 to 23 to study suggestions on the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on September 29.



The meeting stressed the need to stay committed to high-quality development, foster new quality productive forces in line with local conditions, and comprehensively deepen reform while further expanding high-level opening-up, according to Xinhua.



"The next stage of globalization is being written now,and China is at the center of it. China is not just adapting to the future - It is defining it. The world's next phase of economic transformation will be driven by AI, sustainability, and smart infrastructure, and China is leading the charge," Jack Perry Junior, chairman of the 48 Group Club and CEO of London Export Corp, told the Global Times in a recent interview.



China's transition to high-quality development is a defining moment in global economics. China has taken a long-term, strategic approach - balancing innovation, stability, and sustainable growth, he said.



In recent years, the Chinese government has implemented targeted policies to drive sci-tech innovation and steadily promote support for financial services to the real economy, creating a favorable environment for high-quality development.



By the end of September this year, the country's inclusive outstanding loans to small and micro enterprises grew by 27.4 percent year-on-year, while medium- and long-term loans to the manufacturing sector rose 37.8 percent year-on-year, official data showed, as policies are effectively guiding capital flows toward sectors such as sci-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing.



"On September 23, we, in cooperation with China Construction Bank Corp, assisted the financing of a biopharmaceutical startup based in our academy," Liu said. He said the academy has established an industry fund that invests in hard technologies at an early stage while adopting diversified financial means to help biopharmaceutical firms resolve their financing problems, giving wings to tech talent.



On the path forward, only by staying grounded, persevering, and continuously liberating and enhancing social productivity and vitality can we build a more glorious historical legacy and lay a solid, resilient material foundation for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Cao said.



