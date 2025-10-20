Vicor steps up its IP licensing practice

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Intellectual Property (IP) stemming from Vicor’s development of high-density power system technology is key to performance in high growth markets such as AI. Licensed access to foundational IP, including to 800V, 48V and 12V bus converters and Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), is necessary to ensure supply chain resilience and scalability. Without a license, computing, automotive and industrial systems are subject to importation bans or injunctions because of patent infringement by copycat power module makers and contract manufacturers.

In 2025 the International Trade Commission issued a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) banning importation into the US of infringing bus converters, and computing systems containing the same, covered by certain Vicor patents. The LEO remains in force for the life of infringed patents and applies to all infringing computing systems made by contract manufacturers which, as Respondents in the ITC investigation, were found to infringe. The LEO has led to settlements and licensing agreements by leading OEMs and hyper-scalers resulting in nearly $300 million in expected contribution to Vicor’s revenues through 2026.

Having established licensing as a pillar for growth, Vicor is stepping up its IP licensing practice, headed by Andrew D’Amico, General Counsel for Intellectual Property and supported by Vicor’s in-house licensing team and outside counsel, including law firms partnering with Vicor to assert its IP.

Commenting on the success of Vicor’s licensing practice, Chief Executive Officer Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Q3 licensing revenues surpassed Vicor’s quarterly investment in R&D. At 18% of revenues, Vicor’s R&D far exceeds the R&D percentage of revenues of infringing power module makers and contract manufacturers, reflecting differences between antithetical business models respectively focused on innovation and copying.

As high-density power systems pioneered by Vicor, including bus converters and VPD, are on the critical path to high performance computing, Vicor’s IP licensing practice may grow to a greater fraction of Vicor’s module business. Leveraging its first ChiP™ foundry and the high current density of 5th generation ChiPs and 2nd Generation VPD, Vicor’s module business is also expected to grow substantially apart from and as a result of its related IP licensing practice. OEMs and hyperscalers need a license, need to renew their license or need to expand its scope. Vicor is pursuing additional actions to curtail access to infringing computing systems sourced from infringing contract manufacturers relying on infringing power module makers.”

