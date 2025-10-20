Pacira BioSciences to Present 3-Year Data Demonstrating Sustained Pain and Function Improvements in Knee Osteoarthritis with Investigational PCRX-201 Gene Therapy

-- Poster to be presented at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2025 –

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that new data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy candidate for osteoarthritis of the knee, will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 meeting, taking place from October 24-29 in Chicago, Il.

A Phase 2 study of PCRX-201 (the ASCEND study) for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee is currently underway.

Presentation Title: PCRX-201 High-Capacity Adenovirus Serotype 5 Gene Therapy Demonstrates Sustained Clinical Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis

Presented By: Stanley Cohen, MD, Co-Medical Director, Metroplex Clinical Research Center, Dallas, TX

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 28, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

About PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec)

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) features an innovative design based on the company’s proprietary high-capacity adenovirus vector platform. It is currently being studied in the fundamental, underlying chronic inflammatory processes that contribute to “wear and tear” over time in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition that affects nearly 15 million individuals in the U.S. today.

In November 2024, Pacira reported promising data from a Phase 1 study of 72 patients in which PCRX-201 provided sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function through two years following local administration, with a well-tolerated safety profile. PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the European Medicines Agency. PCRX-201 is the first gene therapy to achieve these clinical results and earn these regulatory designations in osteoarthritis of the knee – a testament to its promise and potential.

About the High-capacity Adenovirus Vector Platform

In February 2025, in support of the company’s ‘5x30’ growth strategy, Pacira acquired GQ Bio Therapeutics GmbH (GQ Bio) and its novel high-capacity adenovirus (HCAd) vector gene therapy vector platform. This platform solves many of the challenges in the field of gene therapy that have prevented its utilization in treating common diseases, such as osteoarthritis.

Key features include:

The HCAd vector is much more efficient at delivering genes into cells compared to many other gene therapies that rely on adenovirus associated virus, or AAV, vectors. As a result, the desired effect can be achieved with much smaller doses.

The vector used in the HCAd platform can carry up to 30,000 base pairs of DNA, which enables gene therapy with multiple or larger genes compared to AAV vectors.

Genetic medicines based on the HCAd platform can be administered locally and have the potential for redosing at therapeutically appropriate intervals.

Lower dose levels and efficient delivery of genes into cells means that thousands of doses can be produced in a single batch. As a result, therapies built on the HCAd platform are expected to have a commercially attractive and viable cost of goods profile.

Beyond PCRX-201 and other product candidates in preclinical development, the company has identified numerous well-validated cytokines that could also be the basis for locally administered genetic therapies using the HCAd platform.