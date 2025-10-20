Mobile Infrastructure to Participate in 2025 Maxim Growth Summit on October 23

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP) (“Mobile”), owners of a diversified portfolio of parking assets throughout the United States, today announced that Stephanie Hogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place on October 23rd at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC.

Mobile will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format. For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP) is focused on the ownership and management of parking assets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire and optimize parking properties in high-growth markets, positioning its assets as mobility hubs that serve the evolving needs of urban transportation. As the only publicly traded parking-focused platform, Mobile Infrastructure offers investors a unique opportunity to access the future of parking infrastructure. Learn more at www.mobileit.com.

Mobile Contact

David Gold

Lynn Morgen

beepir@advisiry.com

(212) 750-5800