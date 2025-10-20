Inspired Entertainment Expands Footprint into West Virginia Market with Premier iGaming Content

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, is pleased to announce the launch of its premium iGaming portfolio within the state of West Virginia. Inspired is a global company with interactive content in multiple markets, and West Virginia adds to its growing North American footprint. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Inspired’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, engaging, and high-quality gaming experiences to players across key markets.

West Virginia players now have access to some of Inspired’s most popular and acclaimed iGaming slots, including a player favorite, Big Piggy Bank™, and the record-breaking Wolf It Up™. These titles exemplify Inspired’s dedication to combining engaging gameplay, technical excellence, and proven mechanics to create gaming experiences that resonate with players.

Big Piggy Bank™ offers players a fun-filled adventure with its charming theme and rewarding features, while Wolf It Up™ set performance records when it launched in other key markets. Both games have consistently ranked among the top choices for players, thanks to their compelling gameplay and rewarding features.

“Our entry into the West Virginia market underscores Inspired’s commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences to a broader audience,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “We are proud to bring our innovative content to West Virginia players, providing exciting new options that combine entertainment and potential rewards. We believe our portfolio will resonate well with players and enhance the state’s diverse gaming landscape.”

Inspired’s expansion into West Virginia is supported by a robust strategy focused on responsible gaming and player engagement, ensuring that entertainment is delivered in a safe and enjoyable manner. The company continues to innovate and develop new content, aiming to set new standards in the iGaming industry.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, and lottery, operators across land-based, online and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, and interactive products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 74,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations worldwide; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites, and digital games for approximately 515 websites.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

