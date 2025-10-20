Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in the Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO) (“Lexeo”), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement, for total gross proceeds to Lexeo of approximately $153.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commission and other expenses payable by Lexeo in connection with the transaction and including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

In the public offering, Lexeo sold 17,968,750 shares of its common stock at $8.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 2,343,750 shares of Lexeo’s common stock. The gross proceeds to Lexeo from the public offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $143.8 million.

Concurrent with the public offering, Lexeo sold prefunded warrants to purchase 1,250,015 shares of its common stock to Balyasny Asset Management at a price of $7.9999 per pre-funded warrant, in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The gross proceeds to Lexeo from the private placement were approximately $10 million.

Leerink Partners, Cantor, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering. Baird acted as lead manager for the public offering. Leerink Partners served as sole Placement Agent in connection with the concurrent private placement.

The common stock in the underwritten public offering was offered by Lexeo pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 which was previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the underwritten public offering was filed with the SEC. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering may also be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by emailing syndicate@leerink.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 110 E. 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The pre-funded warrants sold in the concurrent private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. Lexeo is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

