Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2025 Third Quarter Results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these financial results will be held as follows:

Date : Thursday, October 30, 2025

: Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number : (412) 317-0504

: (412) 317-0504 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q25 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website .



Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Dial-in number : (412) 317-6671

: (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 10203822

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website .

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Contacts:

Medallion Financial Corp.

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

vferraro@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9633