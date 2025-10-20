Preferred Bank Reports Record Third Quarter Results

 | Source: Preferred Bank Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.9 million or $2.84 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025. This represents an increase in net income of $3.1 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.6 million over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to an increase in net interest income. The primary reason that net interest income increased over the same quarter last year was due to a large $5.0 million decrease in interest expense. In comparison to the prior quarter, gross interest income increased by $6.4 million due to an increase in loans and investment securities.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.93%
  • Return on average equity was 18.64%
  • Total loans increased by $132.4 million or 2.3%, linked quarter
  • Total deposits increased by $151.3 million, or 2.5%, linked quarter
  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 28.7%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a quarterly record for diluted earnings per share of $2.84 for the third quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter was $35.9 million.

“For the quarter, nonperforming loans decreased significantly from $52.3 million at June 30, 2025 to $17.6 million as of September 30, 2025. The primary reason for the decrease is the foreclosure of a loan with the balance transferred to OREO. We are happy to report that the OREO asset has already been sold as of this writing, and a large pre-tax gain was also recorded on the sale which will be reported in our fourth quarter results. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million on a year-to-date (“YTD”) basis.

“This quarter we have also recorded reasonable growth in both loans and deposits. Total loans increased by $132.4 million or 2.3% on a linked quarter basis. Deposits also increased by $151.3 million or 2.5% on a linked quarter basis. Our customers appear to be slightly more optimistic but still cautious as there are a lot of uncertainties remaining in our economy. Worth noting is that without the aforementioned loan transferred to OREO, loan growth would have been near $170 million for the quarter.

“Net interest income and the net interest margin both increased from the previous quarter while noninterest expense was relatively unchanged from previous quarters. In late June, regulators approved our stock repurchase program but for most of the time since then, the market price was above what we were willing to pay to buy it back. During the third quarter, we repurchased a total of 70,842 shares for total consideration of $6.3 million.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $71.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. This represents a $4.4 million increase over the $66.9 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $2.5 million increase over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to loan growth as well as an increase in the Bank’s investment securities. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense which was due to deposit growth and an increase in borrowings. The increase over the same period last year was due to a $5.0 million decrease in interest expense partially offset by a smaller decrease in interest income. The Bank has made significant efforts to decrease rates on deposits and the results in this quarter are indicative of that effort. The Bank’s net interest margin expanded in the quarter to 3.92% from 3.85% last quarter but was lower than the net interest margin of 4.10% recorded in the third quarter of last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $3.7 million compared with $3.5 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase over the same quarter last year was due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $461,000. In comparison to the prior quarter, gains on sales of loans was down by $116,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and compared to the $22.1 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to a $1.3 million write-down of the Bank’s OREO property which occurred in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to a $300,000 charge on OREO holdings this quarter. The decrease from the same quarter last year was due again to a $1.7 million write-down of the same property in the third quarter of 2024. Personnel expense was $14.2 million this quarter which was a $715,000 increase over the same period last year but was nearly flat compared to the second quarter of 2025. Occupancy expense was up by $414,000 over the same period last year due to the Bank’s branch expansions and the change in accounting for leases which was adopted in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Bank’s efficiency ratio came in at 28.7% for the quarter which compares to 31.8% last quarter and to 30.6% in the same quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for the same quarter last year and the same as the 29.5% ETR recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Year-to-Date Results

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $98.8 million or $7.63 per diluted share compared to $100.4 million or $7.39 million last year. The reason that diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased over 2024 was due to the stock repurchases that occurred in late 2024 and early 2025 which decreased the outstanding share count, leading to increased diluted earnings per share. The primary reason for the decrease in net income was a decrease in net interest income of $2.6 million and a $5.5 million increase in noninterest expense partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2025 were $5.87 billion, an increase of $231.4 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.23 billion, an increase of $312.8 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.47 billion, an increase of $544.4 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing totaled $17.6 million as of September 30, 2025. This represents a decrease from the prior quarter of $52.3 million as the Bank foreclosed on one of its large nonaccrual loans reported as of June 30, 2025. The $37 million multifamily nonaccrual loan was foreclosed on in the third quarter however the Bank has sold this property subsequent to September 30, 2025 and recorded a pre-tax gain on sale. Total OREO as of September 30, 2025 was $52.6 million as of September 30, 2025 however, as of this writing, OREO totals $14.7 million due to the aforementioned OREO sale. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were $1.6 million compared to net charge-offs of $44,000 in the prior quarter and compared to $(3,000) in the same quarter last year.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million compared to $1.6 million last quarter and compared to $3.2 million in the same quarter last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio decreased to 1.27% of loans as compared to 1.29% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.38%, the leverage ratio was 10.66%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.56%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2025 financial results will be held tomorrow October 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 888-243-4451 (domestic) or 412-542-4135 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 4, 2025; the passcode is 7582330.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. CzajkaJeffrey Haas
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com
 

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Quarter Ended
     September 30, June 30, September 30,
     2025
 2025
 2024
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $110,645 $105,884 $114,112
 Investment securities  15,977  14,326  15,032
 Fed funds sold  228  233  280
  Total interest income  126,850  120,443  129,424
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  17,562  16,171  23,211
 Savings  67  71  84
 Time certificates  34,792  34,932  35,956
 FHLB borrowings  1,794  1,070  -
 Subordinated debt  1,325  1,325  1,325
  Total interest expense  55,540  53,569  60,576
  Net interest income  71,310  66,874  68,848
Provision for credit losses  2,500  1,600  3,200
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  68,810  65,274  65,648
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  625  635  747
 Letters of credit fee income  2,421  2,333  1,959
 BOLI income  105  104  108
 Net gain on sale of loans  56  172  91
 Other income  458  518  554
  Total noninterest income  3,665  3,762  3,459
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  14,240  14,247  13,525
 Net occupancy expense  2,297  2,271  1,883
 Business development and promotion expense  238  240  241
 Professional services  1,494  1,507  1,816
 Office supplies and equipment expense  361  419  435
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  463  1,479  1,915
 Other   2,405  2,282  2,274
  Total noninterest expense  21,498  22,445  22,089
  Income before provision for income taxes  50,977  46,591  47,018
Income tax expense  15,038  13,744  13,635
  Net income $35,939 $32,847 $33,383
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $2.90 $2.61 $2.50
  Diluted $2.84 $2.57 $2.46
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  12,384,924  12,570,755  13,327,848
  Diluted  12,634,174  12,776,240  13,544,273
          
Cash dividends per common share $0.75 $0.75 $0.70
 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Nine Months Ended  
     September 30, September 30, Change
     2025
 2024
 %
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $318,020  333,543 -4.7%
 Investment securities  43,113  48,841 -11.7%
 Fed funds sold  689  854 -19.3%
  Total interest income  361,822  383,238 -5.6%
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  50,323  69,706 -27.8%
 Savings  207  238 -13.1%
 Time certificates  103,611  105,864 -2.1%
 FHLB borrowings  2,864  - 100.0%
 Subordinated debt  3,975  3,975 0.0%
  Total interest expense  160,980  179,783 -10.5%
  Net interest income  200,842  203,455 -1.3%
Provision for credit losses  4,800  10,100 -52.5%
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  196,042  193,355 1.4%
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  1,976  2,411 -18.0%
 Letters of credit fee income  6,998  5,211 34.3%
 BOLI income  312  318 -1.8%
 Net gain on sale of loans  503  547 -8.0%
 Other income  1,636  1,441 13.5%
  Total noninterest income  11,425  9,928 15.1%
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  43,326  40,369 7.3%
 Net occupancy expense  6,862  5,310 29.2%
 Business development and promotion expense  940  910 3.3%
 Professional services  4,652  5,105 -8.9%
 Office supplies and equipment expense  1,166  1,385 -15.8%
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  3,473  2,079 67.1%
 Other   6,893  6,656 3.6%
  Total noninterest expense  67,312  61,814 8.9%
  Income before provision for income taxes  140,155  141,469 -0.9%
Income tax expense  41,345  41,028 0.8%
  Net income $98,810 $100,441 -1.6%
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $7.77 $7.50 3.6%
  Diluted $7.63 $7.39 3.2%
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  12,723,788  13,399,487 -5.0%
  Diluted  12,949,445  13,587,820 -4.7%
          
Dividends per share $2.25 $2.10 7.1%
 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
       
    September 30, December 31,
     2025   2024 
    (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$795,459  $765,515 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
 Cash and cash equivalents 815,459   785,515 
       
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,034   20,021 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 569,115   348,706 
       
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value -   2,214 
       
Loans 5,872,011   5,640,615 
 Less allowance for credit losses (74,692)  (71,477)
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,956)  (9,234)
 Loans, net 5,787,363   5,559,904 
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 52,609   14,991 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 7,771   8,462 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,641   10,433 
Accrued interest receivable 36,449   33,561 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 73,874   58,346 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 43,711   47,402 
Income tax receivable 5,190   2,195 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,063   13,182 
Other assets 4,515   3,497 
 Total assets$7,467,794  $6,923,429 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$654,302  $704,859 
 Interest bearing deposits: 2,205,865   2,026,965 
  Savings 31,087   30,150 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,699,757   1,477,931 
  Other time certificates 1,638,662   1,676,943 
  Total deposits 6,229,673   5,916,848 
       
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   - 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,647   148,469 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 24,874   21,623 
Operating lease liabilities 31,073   16,990 
Accrued interest payable 15,655   16,517 
Other liabilities 42,230   39,830 
 Total liabilities 6,692,152   6,160,277 
       
Shareholders' equity 775,642   763,152 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,467,794  $6,923,429 
       
Book value per common share$62.81  $57.86 
Number of common shares outstanding 12,349,889   13,188,776 
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
         
         
         
    For the Quarter Ended
         
    September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
     2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$126,850 $120,443 $114,529 $125,858 $129,424 
 Interest expense 55,540  53,569  51,871  56,685  60,576 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 71,310  66,874  62,658  69,173  68,848 
 Provision for credit losses 2,500  1,600  700  2,000  3,200 
 Noninterest income 3,665  3,762  3,998  3,637  3,459 
 Noninterest expense 21,498  22,445  23,369  28,246  22,089 
 Income tax expense 15,038  13,744  12,563  12,343  13,635 
  Net income$35,939 $32,847 $30,024 $30,221 $33,383 
         
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$2.90 $2.61 $2.27 $2.29 $2.50 
  Diluted$2.84 $2.57 $2.23 $2.25 $2.46 
         
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 1.93% 1.85% 1.76% 1.74% 1.95%
 Return on average equity 18.64% 17.55% 15.62% 15.81% 17.77%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.92% 3.85% 3.75% 4.06% 4.10%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.16% 1.26% 1.37% 1.62% 1.29%
 Efficiency ratio 28.67% 31.78% 35.06% 38.79% 30.55%
 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.11% 0.00% -0.01% 0.47% -0.00%
         
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tangible common equity ratio 10.38% 10.26% 10.96% 11.02% 10.92%
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.66% 10.73% 11.52% 11.33% 11.28%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.34% 11.18% 11.86% 11.80% 11.66%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.34% 11.18% 11.86% 11.80% 11.66%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.56% 14.43% 15.15% 15.11% 15.06%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.27% 1.29% 1.28% 1.27% 1.36%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans4.24x1.41x0.91x1.89x3.92x
         
Average balances:     
 Total securities$583,302 $503,861 $402,754 $350,732 $356,590 
 Total loans 5,753,801  5,623,010  5,555,010  5,542,558  5,458,613 
 Total earning assets 7,234,568  6,984,272  6,780,438  6,788,487  6,684,766 
 Total assets 7,382,265  7,121,047  6,905,249  6,920,325  6,817,979 
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,330,241  3,321,327  3,164,766  3,144,523  2,874,985 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,501,767  5,345,308  5,244,243  5,220,655  5,124,245 
 Total deposits 6,169,728  6,005,486  5,886,163  5,905,127  5,828,227 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,850,376  5,614,737  5,392,735  5,369,092  5,272,617 
 Total equity 764,766  750,535  779,339  760,345  747,222 
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
      
   For the Nine Months Ended
   September 30, September 30,
    2025   2024 
      
 Interest income$361,822  $383,238 
 Interest expense 160,980   179,783 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 200,842   203,455 
 Provision for credit losses 4,800   10,100 
 Noninterest income 11,425   9,928 
 Noninterest expense 67,312   61,814 
 Income tax expense 41,345   41,028 
  Net income$98,810  $100,441 
      
 Earnings per share   
  Basic$7.77  $7.50 
  Diluted$7.63  $7.39 
      
Ratios for the period:   
 Return on average assets 1.85%  1.97%
 Return on average equity 17.27%  18.57%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.84%  4.08%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.26%  1.21%
 Efficiency ratio 31.71%  28.97%
 Net charge-off to average loans 0.04%  0.31%
      
Average balances:   
 Total securities$497,301  $352,982 
 Total loans 5,644,668   5,347,918 
 Total earning assets 7,001,424   6,666,439 
 Total assets 7,137,935   6,800,008 
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,272,717   2,870,717 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,364,715   5,110,755 
 Total deposits 6,021,497   5,830,555 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,620,958   5,259,068 
 Total equity 764,826   722,560 
 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
              
    As of
              
    September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
     2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:          
Assets:          
 Cash and cash equivalents$815,459  $796,257  $925,183  $785,515  $804,994  
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,034   19,456   19,745   20,021   20,311  
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 569,115   577,040   390,096   348,706   337,363  
 Loans:          
  Real estate – Mortgage:          
   Real estate—Residential$793,217  $767,620  $779,462  $790,069  $753,453  
   Real estate—Commercial 2,890,990   2,868,308   2,897,956   2,840,771   2,882,506  
   Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,684,207   3,635,928   3,677,418   3,630,840   3,635,959  
  Real estate – Construction:          
   R/E Construction — Residential 285,623   291,343   306,283   296,580   274,214  
   R/E Construction — Commercial 323,897   303,354   269,065   287,185   290,308  
   Total real estate construction loans 609,520   594,697   575,348   583,765   564,522  
  Commercial and industrial 1,570,423   1,501,188   1,374,379   1,418,930   1,365,550  
  SBA 7,630   7,741   7,104   6,833   5,424  
  Consumer and others 231   56   164   247   124  
   Gross loans 5,872,011   5,739,610   5,634,413   5,640,615   5,571,579  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (74,692)  (73,830)  (72,274)  (71,477)  (76,051) 
 Net deferred loan fees (9,956)  (11,940)  (9,652)  (9,234)  (10,414) 
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,787,363  $5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,559,904  $5,485,114  
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $-  $2,214  $225  
  Net loans$5,787,363  $5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,562,118  $5,485,339  
              
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$52,609  $13,755  $13,650  $14,991  $15,082  
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 73,874   74,783   63,612   58,346   58,009  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000  
 Other assets 135,340   128,629   120,319   118,732   136,246  
  Total assets$7,467,794  $7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  
              
Liabilities:          
 Deposits:          
  Demand$654,302  $675,102  $730,270  $704,859  $682,859  
  Interest bearing demand 2,205,865   2,004,135   2,099,987   2,026,965   1,994,288  
  Savings 31,087   34,333   32,631   30,150   29,793  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,699,757   1,681,026   1,531,715   1,477,931   1,478,500  
  Other time certificates 1,638,662   1,683,737   1,678,132   1,676,943   1,682,324  
  Total deposits$6,229,673  $6,078,333  $6,072,735  $5,916,848  $5,867,764  
              
 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   200,000   -   -   -  
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,647   148,588   148,529   148,469   148,410  
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
 24,874   30,645   20,956   21,623   23,617  
 Other liabilities 88,958   73,534   79,268   73,337   82,436  
  Total liabilities$6,692,152  $6,531,100  $6,321,488  $6,160,277  $6,122,227  
              
Equity:           
 Common stock, no par value$210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882  $210,882  
 Additional paid-in capital 103,235   101,088   99,603   95,791   93,631  
 Treasury stock (277,351)  (271,005)  (214,406)  (201,172)  (194,585) 
 Retained earnings 755,587   728,891   705,360   685,108   664,808  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (16,711)  (22,196)  (22,835)  (27,457)  (24,619) 
  Total shareholders' equity$775,642  $747,660  $778,604  $763,152  $750,117  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,467,794  $7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  
 



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended September 30, Three months ended March 31, Three months ended September 30,
    2025   2025   2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
 Loans(1,2)$5,754,073 $110,6457.63% $5,632,204 $105,8847.54% $5,459,842 $114,1128.31%
 Investment securities(3) 583,302  6,2574.26%  503,861  5,1954.14%  356,590  3,6104.03%
 Federal funds sold 20,000  2284.52%  20,511  2334.56%  20,164  2805.52%
 Other earning assets 877,193  9,8114.44%  827,696  9,2304.47%  848,170  11,5215.40%
  Total interest earning assets 7,234,568  126,9416.96%  6,984,272  120,5426.92%  6,684,766  129,5237.71%
 Deferred loan fees, net (10,686)    (10,005)    (10,248)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,784)    (72,328)    (72,899)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 10,071     12,590     10,826   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 7,945     8,215     9,419   
 Right of use assets 19,153     19,917     22,496   
 Other assets 193,998     178,386     173,619   
  Total assets$7,382,265    $7,121,047    $6,817,979   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,171,526 $17,6293.22% $2,023,981 $16,2423.22% $2,249,260 $23,2954.12%
  TCD $250K or more 1,686,710  17,4064.09%  1,644,322  17,0924.17%  1,412,073  17,8665.03%
  Other time certificates 1,643,531  17,3864.20%  1,677,005  17,8404.27%  1,462,912  18,0904.92%
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,501,767  52,4213.78%  5,345,308  51,1743.84%  5,124,245  59,2514.60%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000  1,7943.56%  120,879  1,0703.55%  -  -0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,609  1,3253.54%  148,550  1,3253.58%  148,372  1,3253.55%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,850,376  55,5403.77%  5,614,737  53,5693.83%  5,272,617  60,5764.57%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 667,961     660,178     703,982   
 Lease liability 22,908     23,657     18,882   
 Other liabilities 76,255     71,940     75,276   
  Total liabilities 6,617,500     6,370,512     6,070,757   
Shareholders’ equity 764,766     750,535     747,222   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,382,266    $7,121,047    $6,817,979   
Net interest income $71,401   $66,973   $68,947 
Net interest spread  3.19%   3.10%   3.14%
Net interest margin  3.92%   3.85%   4.10%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$667,961    $660,178    $703,982   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,501,767  52,4213.78%  5,345,308  51,1743.84%  5,124,245  59,2514.60%
  Total Deposits$6,169,728 $52,4213.37% $6,005,486 $51,1743.42% $5,828,227 $59,2514.04%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale          
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $1.7 million and $991,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis         
 


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
          
          
   Nine Months ended September 30,
    2025 2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:       
 Loans(1,2)$5,648,323 $318,0207.53% $5,350,465 $333,5438.33%
 Investment securities(3) 497,301  15,5464.18%  352,982  10,6914.05%
 Federal funds sold 20,244  6894.55%  20,472  8545.57%
 Other earning assets 835,556  27,8574.46%  942,520  38,4485.45%
  Total interest earning assets 7,001,424  362,1126.91%  6,666,439  383,5367.68%
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,965)    (10,466)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,225)    (76,775)  
Noninterest earning assets:       
 Cash and due from banks 11,178     10,693   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,198     9,762   
 Right of use assets 18,105     22,462   
 Other assets 181,220     177,893   
  Total assets$7,137,935    $6,800,008   
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest bearing liabilities:       
 Deposits:       
  Interest bearing demand/ savings$2,091,998 $50,5303.23% $2,240,038 $69,9444.17%
  TCD $250K or more 1,605,201  50,1384.18%  1,377,621  51,6625.01%
  Other time certificates 1,667,516  53,4734.29%  1,493,096  54,2024.85%
  Total interest \bearing deposits 5,364,715  154,1413.84%  5,110,755  175,8084.59%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 107,692  2,8643.56%  -  -0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,551  3,9753.58%  148,313  3,9753.58%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,620,958  160,9803.83%  5,259,068  179,7834.57%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:       
 Demand deposits 656,782     719,800   
 Lease liability 21,857     19,401   
 Other liabilities 73,511     79,179   
  Total liabilities 6,373,108     6,077,448   
Shareholders’ equity 764,826     722,560   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,137,934    $6,800,008   
Net interest income $201,132   $203,753 
Net interest spread  3.09%   3.12%
Net interest margin  3.84%   4.08%
          
Cost of Deposits:       
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$656,782    $719,800   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,364,715  154,1413.84%  5,110,755  175,8084.59%
  Total Deposits$6,021,497 $154,1413.42% $5,830,555 $175,8084.03%
          
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale       
(2)Net loan fee income of $3.6 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis      
 



PREFERRED BANK 
Loan and Credit Quality Information 
         
Allowance For Credit Losses History 
     Nine Months EndedYear Ended 
     September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
     (Dollars in 000's) 
Allowance For Credit Losses     
Balance at Beginning of Period $71,477  $78,355  
 Charge-Offs     
  Commercial & Industrial  8   19,028  
  Mini-perm Real Estate  1,749   -  
  Total Charge-Offs  1,757   19,028  
         
 Recoveries     
  Commercial & Industrial  172   50  
  Total Recoveries  172   50  
         
 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs  1,585   18,978  
 Provision for Credit Losses:  4,800   12,100  
Balance at End of Period $74,692  $71,477  
         
Average Loans Held for Investment $5,644,668  $5,396,844  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $5,872,011  $5,640,615  
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans  0.04%  0.35% 
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.27%  1.27% 
 



Recommended Reading