Triller Group Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination Letter for Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and Intends to Request a Hearing before Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”, “Triller Group” or “the Company”) today announced that on October 14, 2025, it received a delisting determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), the Company’s common stock would be subject to suspension and delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on October 23, 2025 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq’s filing requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) for its failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively (collectively, the “Delinquent Filings”).

On August 19, 2025, the Company received an extension letter from Nasdaq, which granted a further extension of time for Company to file the Delinquent Filings on or before October 13, 2025. The Company failed to file the Delinquent Filings during the extended period.

The Company intends to request a hearing before the Panel; the hearing request will result in a stay of any suspension or delisting action for a period of 15 days from the date of the request, subject to the Panel’s further review and grant of an extended stay. The Panel will notify the Company of its conclusion as soon as practicable, but in any event no later than 15 calendar days following the deadline to request the hearing.

