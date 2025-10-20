Papillon Médias Celebrates Over 10 Years of Audiovisual Excellence, Reinforcing Its Role as the Premier High-End Content Creation Agency in Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papillon Medias, a leading creative agency based in the canton of Vaud, proudly celebrates over ten years of excellence in premium audiovisual content creation. This milestone highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and customized visual solutions for discerning clients across Switzerland and beyond.





Since its inception, Papillon Medias has been dedicated to simplifying and elevating audiovisual production making it both accessible and remarkable for its clients. With a focus on transparency and a client-centered service model, the agency stands apart from larger competitors through its tailored approach and wide range of services, including video production, photography, drone footage, and livestreaming.

Beyond image creation, Papillon Medias designs content engineered for performance. Each project is driven by a precise understanding of client needs, transforming objectives into tangible results. This personalized, strategic approach positions the agency as a true growth partner combining creativity, strategy, and visual impact.

“Reaching over 100 satisfied clients with a satisfaction rate above 95% reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Papillon Coasne, Founder of Papillon Medias. “The agency remains deeply committed to helping clients bring their visions to life making them both accessible and unforgettable.”

Built on a foundation of local expertise and genuine client care, the agency has earned its reputation as the top high-end audiovisual content creation agency in the Lake Geneva region. Papillon Medias’ professional team works closely with each client, offering tailored guidance and support throughout the entire creative process.

The agency’s success reflects its core values of integrity, transparency, and client satisfaction. Papillon Medias continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of businesses ensuring it remains a trusted partner in brand enhancement. With more than 1,000 hours of footage, over 300 completed projects, and collaborations across 15+ destinations, the agency continues to deliver premium content that captivates and inspires.

“This milestone reinforces our agency’s unique approach,” added Papillon Coasne. “Papillon Medias continues to uphold the high service standards that have earned such positive recognition and looks forward to serving both Swiss and international communities with the same dedication and excellence that have become its hallmark.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the current rates for audiovisual content creation in Switzerland?

A: Rates vary depending on project type, duration, complexity, and deliverables. It’s recommended to compare local agency offers and request personalized quotes for the best results.

Q: Is it better to work with a local or international agency?

A: Many companies choose local agencies for personalized service, faster communication, and in-depth knowledge of the Swiss market. Local expertise often brings flexibility and smoother collaboration.

Q: How long does a full audiovisual project take?

A: On average, projects take between 2 to 6 weeks, including pre-production, shooting, and post-production. Timelines vary depending on project requirements and team availability.

Q: Which industries does Papillon Medias primarily serve?

A: The agency works with clients in hospitality, education, tourism, luxury real estate, watchmaking, sports, events, and industry sectors.

Q: What should companies launching their first audiovisual campaign know?

A: It’s essential to clearly define objectives, target audience, and budget. Working with an agency that understands both local and international contexts ensures impactful results.

Q: Are there special programs for Swiss businesses?

A: Yes. Papillon Medias offers solutions tailored to the Swiss market, with expertise in luxury sectors and a deep understanding of both local and global cultural nuances.





About Papillon Medias

Swiss Audiovisual Excellence for Over a Decade

Papillon Medias is a creative agency specializing in video production, photography, drone footage, and livestreaming. For over ten years, its team has helped Swiss and international businesses craft the perfect visual solution with personalized support at every stage. Unlike large agencies with multiple intermediaries and hidden costs, Papillon Medias maintains a local, transparent, and client-focused approach. With proven methods, structured programs for every project type, and a recognized professional team, Papillon Medias makes brand enhancement more accessible and effective.

Press Inquiries

Papillon Medias

www.papillonmedias.com

Contact:

Papillon Coasne

welcome@papillonmedias.com

+41 79 453 05 46

1012 Lausanne, Vaud, Switzerland

Follow:

Instagram: instagram.com/papillonmedias

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/papillonmedias







