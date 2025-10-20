Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $600.8 million, or $8.25 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to net income of $509.7 million, or $7.67 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of the year totaled a record $884.1 million, compared to $778.1 million for the first nine months of 2024.

The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $216.3 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the one-time Preferred Stock impact discussed below, the earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $3.06 for the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 totaled a record $317.8 million, as compared to $289.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued to build on the momentum established in our record first half of the year with record net income, net interest income, strong balance sheet growth and prudent management of net interest margin.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the third quarter remained within our expected range at 3.50% and we recognized record net interest income driven by strong average earning asset growth. We anticipate that a relatively stable net interest margin and continued balance sheet growth will contribute to net interest income expansion in the fourth quarter.”

Highlights of the third quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $894.6 million, or 6% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $646.3 million, or 4% annualized.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $2.78 in the third quarter of 2025 was impacted by one-time recognition of prior issuance costs related to Preferred Stock Series D and Preferred Stock Series E ($14.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share) as well as the excess dividend amount related to one-time extended first dividend period on Preferred Stock Series F ($4.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share).
    • The Preferred Stock Series D and E were redeemed on July 15, 2025.
  • Net interest income increased to $567.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, up $20.3 million from $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.        
    • Net interest margin was 3.48% (3.50% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2025 was in line with our guidance.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $24.6 million, or 19 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-performing loans improved in the third quarter of 2025 and totaled $162.6 million and comprised 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $188.8 million and 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025.

Mr. Crane noted, “Strong loan growth in the third quarter totaled $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with the diversified nature of our loan growth across all major loan portfolios. Loan pipelines remain strong and we continue to expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits for the remainder of the year. We remain disciplined in our evaluation of credit opportunities, ensuring that loan growth aligns with our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $894.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the third quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.8%.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes through early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and disciplined in our underwriting to maintain our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.34%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We are proud of our third quarter performance and record results year to date. Building on the strong loan growth achieved in the third quarter, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and deliver continued revenue expansion as we close out 2025. We continue to leverage our strong customer relationships and differentiated market positioning to enhance our long-term franchise value as evidenced by deposit market share gains across our major markets, including moving into the third position in total deposit market share in Illinois and solid gains in Wisconsin and west Michigan. We remain focused on delivering our differentiated customer experience to drive better results for our customers and value for our shareholders.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $646.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $826.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by a $894.6 million increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the third quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.8%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $567.0 million, an increase of $20.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. The $20.3 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $2.4 billion, or 15% annualized.

Net interest margin was 3.48% (3.50% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2025, down four basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined three basis points during the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to a four basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits increased by one basis point compared to the second quarter of 2025. The net free funds contribution in the third quarter of 2025 remained unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $454.6 million as of September 30, 2025, a slight decrease from $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $21.8 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $22.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the third quarter of 2025 reflects stable credit quality and an improved macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, qualitative additions were made to the provision related to credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $11.3 million compared to $13.3 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 19 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 11 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have improved compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $187.5 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $212.5 million, or 0.31% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $162.6 million and comprised 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $188.8 million and 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $130.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, increasing $6.7 million, compared to $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $367,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in brokerage revenue related to higher transactional business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $3.0 million in net gains on investment securities in the third quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $650,000 in net gains in the second quarter of 2025. The net gains in the third quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $380.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, decreasing $1.5 million, compared to $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, decreased in the third quarter of 2025 to 2.21%.

Professional fees expense totaled $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $1.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to lower consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangement and normal regulatory exam assessments.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were approximately $471,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $79.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 26.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.5 billion during the third quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $945.4 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the third quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $301.0 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the second quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $55.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point (bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2025		 % or
basis point  (bp)
change from
3rd Quarter
2024
   Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 
Net income $216,254  $195,527  $170,001 11 % 27 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  317,809   289,322   255,043 10   25  
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.78   2.78   2.47    13  
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.50   0.45    11  
Net revenue (3)  697,837   670,783   615,730 4   13  
Net interest income  567,010   546,694   502,583 4   13  
Net interest margin  3.48%  3.52%  3.49%(4)bps (1)bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.50   3.54   3.51 (4)  (1) 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.45   1.57   1.62 (12)  (17) 
Return on average assets  1.26   1.19   1.11 7   15  
Return on average common equity  11.58   12.07   11.63 (49)  (5) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  13.74   14.44   13.92 (70)  (18) 
At end of period           
Total assets $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $63,788,424 4 % 9 %
Total loans (5)  52,063,482   51,041,679   47,067,447 8   11  
Total deposits  56,711,381   55,816,811   51,404,966 6   10  
Total shareholders’ equity  7,045,757   7,225,696   6,399,714 (10)  10  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424    
Total loans (1)  52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447    
Total deposits  56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966    
Total shareholders’ equity  7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $567,010  $546,694  $526,474  $525,148  $502,583 $1,640,178  $1,437,387 
Net revenue (2)  697,837   670,783   643,108   638,599   615,730  2,011,728   1,812,261 
Net income  216,254   195,527   189,039   185,362   170,001  600,820   509,683 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  317,809   289,322   277,018   270,060   255,043  884,149   778,076 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.82   2.82   2.73   2.68   2.51  8.37   7.79 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.78   2.78   2.69   2.63   2.47  8.25   7.67 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.50   0.50   0.45   0.45  1.50   1.35 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.48%  3.52%  3.54%  3.49%  3.49% 3.51%  3.52%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.50   3.54   3.56   3.51   3.51  3.53   3.54 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.76   0.76   0.74   0.71   0.74  0.75   0.86 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.21   2.32   2.32   2.31   2.36  2.28   2.38 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.45   1.57   1.58   1.60   1.62  1.53   1.52 
Return on average assets  1.26   1.19   1.20   1.16   1.11  1.22   1.17 
Return on average common equity  11.58   12.07   12.21   11.82   11.63  11.94   12.52 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  13.74   14.44   14.72   14.29   13.92  14.28   14.69 
Average total assets $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283 $66,098,845  $58,014,347 
Average total shareholders’ equity  6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429  6,761,319   5,628,346 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.5%  93.0%  92.3%  91.9%  93.8% 92.6%  94.5%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.8   91.4   90.9   91.5   91.6    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $132.44  $123.98  $112.46  $124.71  $108.53    
Book value per common share  98.87   95.43   92.47   89.21   90.06    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  85.39   81.86   78.83   75.39   76.15    
Common shares outstanding  66,961,209   66,937,732   66,919,325   66,495,227   66,481,543    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.5%  9.3%  9.4%  9.1%  9.4%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)  8.3   8.0   8.1   7.8   8.1    
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  9.5   10.2   9.6   9.4   9.6    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.9   11.5   10.8   10.7   10.6    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.2   10.0   10.1   9.9   9.8    
Total capital ratio (5)  12.4   13.0   12.5   12.3   12.2    
Allowance for credit losses (6) $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060  $436,193    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.87%  0.90%  0.92%  0.91%  0.93%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   16   16    
Banking offices  208   208   208   205   203    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $565,406  $695,501  $616,216  $452,017  $725,465 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  63   63   63   6,519   5,663 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,422,452   4,569,618   4,238,237   4,409,753   3,648,117 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  5,274,124   4,885,715   4,220,305   4,141,482   3,912,232 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,438,406   3,502,186   3,564,490   3,613,263   3,677,420 
Trading account securities           4,072   3,472 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  63,445   273,722   270,442   215,412   125,310 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  282,755   282,087   281,893   281,407   266,908 
Brokerage customer receivables           18,102   16,662 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  333,883   299,606   316,804   331,261   461,067 
Loans, net of unearned income  52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447 
Allowance for loan losses  (386,622)  (391,654)  (378,207)  (364,017)  (360,279)
Net loans  51,676,860   50,650,025   48,330,183   47,691,020   46,707,168 
Premises, software and equipment, net  775,425   776,324   776,679   779,130   772,002 
Lease investments, net  301,000   289,768   280,472   278,264   270,171 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,614,674   1,610,025   1,598,255   1,739,334   1,721,090 
Receivable on unsettled securities sales  978,209   240,039   463,023      551,031 
Goodwill  797,639   798,144   796,932   796,942   800,780 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  105,297   110,495   116,072   121,690   123,866 
Total assets $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132 
Interest-bearing  45,759,235   44,939,645   42,368,179   41,102,331   40,665,834 
Total deposits  56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,171,309 
Other borrowings  579,328   625,392   529,269   534,803   647,043 
Subordinated notes  298,536   298,458   298,360   298,283   298,188 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Payable on unsettled securities sales     39,105          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,589,761   1,572,981   1,466,987   1,785,061   1,613,638 
Total liabilities  62,583,881   61,757,622   59,269,529   58,535,371   57,388,710 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  425,000   837,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  67,042   67,025   67,007   66,560   66,546 
Surplus  2,521,306   2,495,637   2,494,347   2,482,561   2,470,228 
Treasury stock  (9,150)  (9,156)  (9,156)  (6,153)  (6,098)
Retained earnings  4,356,367   4,200,923   4,045,854   3,897,164   3,748,715 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (314,808)  (366,233)  (410,015)  (508,335)  (292,177)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$832,140 $797,997 $768,362  $789,038  $794,163 $2,398,499 $2,254,316 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,757  4,872  4,246   5,623   6,233  13,875  15,813 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 34,992  34,317  36,766   46,256   32,608  106,075  68,997 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 75  276  179   53   277  530  313 
Investment securities 86,426  78,053  72,016   67,066   69,592  236,495  209,049 
Trading account securities     11   6   11  11  42 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,444  5,393  5,307   5,157   5,451  16,144  14,903 
Brokerage customer receivables     78   302   269  78  663 
Total interest income 963,834  920,908  886,965   913,501   908,604  2,771,707  2,564,096 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 355,846  333,470  320,233   346,388   362,019  1,009,549  997,254 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,007  25,724  25,441   26,050   26,254  77,172  73,099 
Interest on other borrowings 6,887  6,957  6,792   7,519   9,013  20,636  26,961 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,717  3,735  3,714   3,733   3,712  11,166  14,384 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,367  4,328  4,311   4,663   5,023  13,006  15,011 
Total interest expense 396,824  374,214  360,491   388,353   406,021  1,131,529  1,126,709 
Net interest income 567,010  546,694  526,474   525,148   502,583  1,640,178  1,437,387 
Provision for credit losses 21,768  22,234  23,963   16,979   22,334  67,965  84,068 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 545,242  524,460  502,511   508,169   480,249  1,572,213  1,353,319 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 37,188  36,821  34,042   38,775   37,224  108,051  107,452 
Mortgage banking 24,451  23,170  20,529   20,452   15,974  68,150  72,761 
Service charges on deposit accounts 19,825  19,502  19,362   18,864   16,430  58,689  46,787 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 2,972  650  3,196   (2,835)  3,189  6,818  233 
Fees from covered call options 5,619  5,624  3,446   2,305   988  14,689  7,891 
Trading gains (losses), net 172  151  (64)  (113)  (130) 259  617 
Operating lease income, net 15,466  15,166  15,287   15,327   15,335  45,919  43,383 
Other 25,134  23,005  20,836   20,676   24,137  68,975  95,750 
Total non-interest income 130,827  124,089  116,634   113,451   113,147  371,550  374,874 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 219,668  219,541  211,526   212,133   211,261  650,735  604,975 
Software and equipment 35,027  36,522  34,717   34,258   31,574  106,266  88,536 
Operating lease equipment 10,409  10,757  10,471   10,263   10,518  31,637  32,035 
Occupancy, net 20,809  20,228  20,778   20,597   19,945  61,815  58,616 
Data processing 11,329  12,110  11,274   10,957   9,984  34,713  28,779 
Advertising and marketing 19,027  18,761  12,272   13,097   18,239  50,060  48,715 
Professional fees 7,465  9,243  9,044   11,334   9,783  25,752  29,303 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,196  5,580  5,618   5,773   4,042  16,394  6,322 
FDIC insurance 11,418  10,971  10,926   10,640   10,512  33,315  35,478 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 262  505  643   397   (938) 1,410  (805)
Other 39,418  37,243  38,821   39,090   35,767  115,482  102,231 
Total non-interest expense 380,028  381,461  366,090   368,539   360,687  1,127,579  1,034,185 
Income before taxes 296,041  267,088  253,055   253,081   232,709  816,184  694,008 
Income tax expense 79,787  71,561  64,016   67,719   62,708  215,364  184,325 
Net income$216,254 $195,527 $189,039  $185,362  $170,001 $600,820 $509,683 
Preferred stock dividends 13,295  6,991  6,991   6,991   6,991  27,277  20,973 
Preferred stock redemption 14,046            14,046   
Net income applicable to common shares$188,913 $188,536 $182,048  $178,371  $163,010 $559,497 $488,710 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.82 $2.82 $2.73  $2.68  $2.51 $8.37 $7.79 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.78 $2.78 $2.69  $2.63  $2.47 $8.25 $7.67 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.50 $0.50 $0.50  $0.45  $0.45 $1.50 $1.35 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,952  66,931  66,726   66,491   64,888  66,871  62,743 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,028  888  923   1,233   1,053  945  934 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,980  67,819  67,649   67,724   65,941  67,816  63,677 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From (1)
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025 (2)		Sep 30,
2024
Balance:           
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$211,360 $192,633 $181,580 $189,774 $314,69339%(33)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 122,523  106,973  135,224  141,487  146,37458 (16)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$333,883 $299,606 $316,804 $331,261 $461,06745%(28)%
            
Core loans:           
Commercial           
Commercial and industrial$7,135,083 $7,028,247 $6,871,206 $6,867,422 $6,774,6836%5%
Asset-based lending 1,588,522  1,663,693  1,701,962  1,611,001  1,709,685(18)(7)
Municipal 804,986  771,785  798,646  826,653  827,12517 (3)
Leases 2,834,563  2,757,331  2,680,943  2,537,325  2,443,72111 16 
Commercial real estate           
Residential construction 60,923  59,027  55,849  48,617  73,08813 (17)
Commercial construction 2,273,545  2,165,263  2,086,797  2,065,775  1,984,24020 15 
Land 323,685  304,827  306,235  319,689  346,36225 (7)
Office 1,578,208  1,601,208  1,641,555  1,656,109  1,675,286(6)(6)
Industrial 2,912,547  2,824,889  2,677,555  2,628,576  2,527,93212 15 
Retail 1,478,861  1,452,351  1,402,837  1,374,655  1,404,5867 5 
Multi-family 3,306,597  3,200,578  3,091,314  3,125,505  3,193,33913 4 
Mixed use and other 1,684,841  1,683,867  1,652,759  1,685,018  1,588,5840 6 
Home equity 484,202  466,815  455,683  445,028  427,04315 13 
Residential real estate           
Residential real estate loans for investment 4,019,046  3,814,715  3,561,417  3,456,009  3,252,64921 24 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 75,088  80,800  86,952  114,985  92,355(28)(19)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 49,736  53,267  36,790  41,771  43,034(26)16 
Total core loans$30,610,433 $29,928,663 $29,108,500 $28,804,138 $28,363,7129%8%
            
Niche loans:           
Commercial           
Franchise$1,298,140 $1,286,265 $1,262,555 $1,268,521 $1,191,6864%9%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,204,661  1,232,530  1,019,543  893,854  750,462(9)61 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 537,696  526,595  525,492  525,446  501,6458 7 
Insurance agency lending 1,140,691  1,120,985  1,070,979  1,044,329  1,048,6867 9 
Premium Finance receivables           
U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,502,901  7,378,340  6,486,663  6,447,625  6,253,2717 20 
Canada property & casualty insurance 863,391  944,836  753,199  824,417  878,410(34)(2)
Life insurance 8,758,553  8,506,960  8,365,140  8,147,145  7,996,89912 10 
Consumer and other 147,016  116,505  116,319  99,562  82,676104 78 
Total niche loans$21,453,049 $21,113,016 $19,599,890 $19,250,899 $18,703,7356%15%
            
Total loans, net of unearned income$52,063,482 $51,041,679 $48,708,390 $48,055,037 $47,067,4478%11%

(1)   NM - Not Meaningful.
(2)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

           % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2025 (1)		 Sep 30,
2024
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132 3% 2%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,710,919   6,795,725   6,340,168   5,865,546   5,466,932 (5) 23 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,600,735   1,595,764   1,408,790   1,469,064   1,303,354 1  23 
Money market 20,270,382   19,556,041   18,074,733   17,975,191   17,713,726 14  14 
Savings 6,758,743   6,659,419   6,576,251   6,372,499   6,183,249 6  9 
Time certificates of deposit 10,418,456   10,332,696   9,968,237   9,420,031   9,998,573 3  4 
Total deposits$56,711,381  $55,816,811  $53,570,038  $52,512,349  $51,404,966 6% 10%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 19%  19%  21%  22%  21%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12   12   12   11   11    
Wealth management deposits (2) 3   3   3   3   3    
Money market 36   35   34   34   34    
Savings 12   12   12   12   12    
Time certificates of deposit 18   19   18   18   19    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $4,450,481 3.83%
4-6 months  3,165,121 3.72 
7-9 months  1,489,181 3.64 
10-12 months  973,156 3.79 
13-18 months  196,146 3.13 
19-24 months  79,669 3.00 
24+ months  64,702 3.00 
Total $10,418,456 3.74%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $3,276,683  $3,308,199  $3,520,048  $3,934,016  $2,413,728 
Investment securities (2)  9,377,930   8,801,560   8,409,735   8,090,271   8,276,576 
FHLB and FRB stock (3)  282,338   282,001   281,702   271,825   263,707 
Liquidity management assets (4) $12,936,951  $12,391,760  $12,211,485  $12,296,112  $10,954,011 
Other earning assets (4) (5)        13,140   20,528   17,542 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  295,365   310,534   286,710   378,707   376,251 
Loans, net of unearned income (4) (6)  51,403,566   49,517,635   47,833,380   47,153,014   45,920,586 
Total earning assets (4) $64,635,882  $62,219,929  $60,344,715  $59,848,361  $57,268,390 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (410,681)  (398,685)  (375,371)  (367,238)  (383,736)
Cash and due from banks  495,292   478,707   476,423   470,033   467,333 
Other assets  3,582,543   3,540,394   3,661,275   3,642,949   3,563,296 
Total assets $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,687,292  $6,423,050  $6,046,189  $5,601,672  $5,174,673 
Wealth management deposits  1,604,142   1,552,989   1,574,480   1,430,163   1,362,747 
Money market accounts  19,431,021   18,184,754   17,581,141   17,579,395   16,436,111 
Savings accounts  6,723,325   6,578,698   6,479,444   6,288,727   6,096,746 
Time deposits  10,319,719   9,841,702   9,406,126   9,702,948   9,598,109 
Interest-bearing deposits $44,765,499  $42,581,193  $41,087,380  $40,602,905  $38,668,386 
FHLB advances (3)  3,151,310   3,151,310   3,151,309   3,160,658   3,178,973 
Other borrowings  614,892   593,657   582,139   577,786   622,792 
Subordinated notes  298,481   298,398   298,306   298,225   298,135 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $49,083,748  $46,878,124  $45,372,700  $44,893,140  $43,021,852 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,791,709   10,643,798   10,732,156   10,718,738   10,271,613 
Other liabilities  1,472,036   1,456,383   1,541,245   1,563,824   1,631,389 
Equity  6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283 
           
Net free funds/contribution (7) $15,552,134  $15,341,805  $14,972,015  $14,955,221  $14,246,538 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $35,067  $34,593  $36,945  $46,308  $32,885 
Investment securities  87,101   78,733   72,706   67,783   70,260 
FHLB and FRB stock (1)  5,444   5,393   5,307   5,157   5,451 
Liquidity management assets (2) $127,612  $118,719  $114,958  $119,248  $108,596 
Other earning assets (2)        92   310   282 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,757   4,872   4,246   5,623   6,233 
Loans, net of unearned income (2)  834,294   800,197   770,568   791,390   796,637 
Total interest income $966,663  $923,788  $889,864  $916,571  $911,748 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $40,448  $37,517  $33,600  $31,695  $30,971 
Wealth management deposits  8,415   8,182   8,606   9,412   10,158 
Money market accounts  169,831   155,890   146,374   159,945   167,382 
Savings accounts  38,844   37,637   35,923   38,402   42,892 
Time deposits  98,308   94,244   95,730   106,934   110,616 
Interest-bearing deposits $355,846  $333,470  $320,233  $346,388  $362,019 
FHLB advances (1)  26,007   25,724   25,441   26,050   26,254 
Other borrowings  6,887   6,957   6,792   7,519   9,013 
Subordinated notes  3,717   3,735   3,714   3,733   3,712 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,367   4,328   4,311   4,663   5,023 
Total interest expense $396,824  $374,214  $360,491  $388,353  $406,021 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,829)  (2,880)  (2,899)  (3,070)  (3,144)
Net interest income (GAAP) (3)   567,010   546,694   526,474   525,148   502,583 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,829   2,880   2,899   3,070   3,144 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  $569,839  $549,574  $529,373  $528,218  $505,727 

(1)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.25% 4.19% 4.26% 4.68% 5.42%
Investment securities 3.68  3.59  3.51  3.33  3.38 
FHLB and FRB stock (1) 7.65  7.67  7.64  7.55  8.22 
Liquidity management assets 3.91% 3.84% 3.82% 3.86% 3.94%
Other earning assets     2.84  6.01  6.38 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.39  6.29  6.01  5.91  6.59 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.44  6.48  6.53  6.68  6.90 
Total earning assets 5.93% 5.96% 5.98% 6.09% 6.33%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.40% 2.34% 2.25% 2.25% 2.38%
Wealth management deposits 2.08  2.11  2.22  2.62  2.97 
Money market accounts 3.47  3.44  3.38  3.62  4.05 
Savings accounts 2.29  2.29  2.25  2.43  2.80 
Time deposits 3.78  3.84  4.13  4.38  4.58 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.15% 3.14% 3.16% 3.39% 3.72%
FHLB advances 3.27  3.27  3.27  3.28  3.29 
Other borrowings 4.44  4.70  4.73  5.18  5.76 
Subordinated notes 4.94  5.02  5.05  4.98  4.95 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.83  6.85  6.90  7.32  7.88 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.21% 3.20% 3.22% 3.44% 3.75%
           
Interest rate spread (2) (3) 2.72% 2.76% 2.76% 2.65% 2.58%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (4) 0.78  0.78  0.80  0.86  0.93 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.48% 3.52% 3.54% 3.49% 3.49%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.50% 3.54% 3.56% 3.51% 3.51%

(1)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for nine months ended,		Interest
for nine months ended,		Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024		Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2024
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)$3,367,419  $1,720,387 $106,605  $69,310 4.23% 5.38%
Investment securities (2) 8,866,621   8,276,711  238,540   210,834 3.60  3.40 
FHLB and FRB stock (3) 282,016   249,375  16,144   14,903 7.65  7.98 
Liquidity management assets (4) (5)$12,516,056  $10,246,473 $361,289  $295,047 3.86% 3.85%
Other earning assets (4) (5) (6) 4,332   15,966  92   715 2.84  5.98 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 297,568   338,061  13,875   15,813 6.23  6.25 
Loans, net of unearned income (4) (5) (7) 49,597,938   43,963,779  2,405,059   2,261,341 6.48  6.87 
Total earning assets (5)$62,415,894  $54,564,279 $2,780,315  $2,572,916 5.96% 6.30%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (395,041)  (368,713)      
Cash and due from banks 483,543   450,899       
Other assets 3,594,449   3,367,882       
Total assets$66,098,845  $58,014,347       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$6,387,859  $5,279,697 $111,565  $98,586 2.34% 2.49%
Wealth management deposits 1,577,312   1,467,886  25,203   30,913 2.14  2.81 
Money market accounts 18,405,748   15,398,045  472,095   460,466 3.43  3.99 
Savings accounts 6,594,716   5,923,205  112,404   123,026 2.28  2.77 
Time deposits 9,859,196   8,435,172  288,282   284,263 3.91  4.50 
Interest-bearing deposits$42,824,831  $36,504,005 $1,009,549  $997,254 3.15% 3.65%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,310   3,002,228  77,172   73,099 3.27  3.25 
Other borrowings 597,016   612,627  20,636   26,961 4.62  5.88 
Subordinated notes 298,396   381,813  11,166   14,384 5.00  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  13,006   15,011 6.86  7.91 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$47,125,119  $40,754,239 $1,131,529  $1,126,709 3.21% 3.69%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,722,772   10,041,972       
Other liabilities 1,489,635   1,589,790       
Equity 6,761,319   5,628,346       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$66,098,845  $58,014,347       
Interest rate spread (5) (8)      2.75% 2.61%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (8,608)  (8,820)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (9)$15,290,775  $13,810,040    0.78  0.93 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (5)   $1,640,178  $1,437,387 3.51% 3.52%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    8,608   8,820 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (5)    $1,648,786  $1,446,207 3.53% 3.54%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(5)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(6)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(7)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(8)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(9)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2025 (2.3)%  (0.8)%
 0.0% (0.4)%
Jun 30, 2025 (1.5) (0.4) (0.2) (1.2)
Mar 31, 2025 (1.8) (0.6) (0.2) (1.2)
Dec 31, 2024 (1.6) (0.6) (0.3) (1.5)
Sep 30, 2024 1.2  1.1  0.4  (0.9)

 

Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2025(0.2)%
 (0.1)%
 0.1% (0.1)%
Jun 30, 20250.0  0.0  (0.1) (0.4)
Mar 31, 20250.2  0.2  (0.1) (0.5)
Dec 31, 2024(0.2) (0.0) 0.0  (0.3)
Sep 30, 20241.6  1.2  0.7  0.5 


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of September 30, 2025One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$465,635  $3,851,843 $2,154,642 $17,113 $6,489,233
Variable rate 10,054,366   743      10,055,109
Total commercial$10,520,001  $3,852,586 $2,154,642 $17,113 $16,544,342
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$771,993  $2,629,379 $358,703 $68,729 $3,828,804
Variable rate 9,779,638   10,700  65    9,790,403
Total commercial real estate$10,551,631  $2,640,079 $358,768 $68,729 $13,619,207
Home equity         
Fixed rate$9,470  $464 $ $13 $9,947
Variable rate 474,255         474,255
Total home equity$483,725  $464 $ $13 $484,202
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$17,018  $4,563 $70,142 $1,040,869 $1,132,592
Variable rate 117,542   736,051  2,157,685    3,011,278
Total residential real estate$134,560  $740,614 $2,227,827 $1,040,869 $4,143,870
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$8,275,798  $90,494 $ $ $8,366,292
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$8,275,798  $90,494 $ $ $8,366,292
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$255,894  $140,954 $4,000 $ $400,848
Variable rate 8,357,705         8,357,705
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$8,613,599  $140,954 $4,000 $ $8,758,553
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$65,657  $8,660 $1,045 $853 $76,215
Variable rate 70,801         70,801
Total consumer and other$136,458  $8,660 $1,045 $853 $147,016
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$9,861,465  $6,726,357 $2,588,532 $1,127,577 $20,303,931
Variable rate 28,854,307   747,494  2,157,750    31,759,551
Total loans, net of unearned income$38,715,772  $7,473,851 $4,746,282 $1,127,577 $52,063,482
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (5,650,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$33,065,772         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors (2)        $20,295,819
12- month CMT (3)         7,284,381
Prime         3,083,193
Fed Funds         768,000
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         191,629
Other         136,529
Total variable rate        $31,759,551

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a0dfa31-b8af-4032-bcab-ba07bcc7557c

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $17.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $7.3 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Third Quarter 2025 (19)bps(28)bps(25)bps
Second Quarter 2025   (7)   
First Quarter 2025 (1) (13)   
fourth quarter 2024 (52) 18  (50) 
Third Quarter 2024 (49) (111) (50) 


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,Sep 30, Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  2025   2024 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $457,461  $448,387  $437,060  $436,193  $437,560 $437,060  $427,612 
Provision for credit losses - Other  21,768   22,234   23,963   16,979   6,787  67,965   68,521 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period              15,547     15,547 
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period              3,004     3,004 
Other adjustments  (88)  180   4   (187)  30  96   (20)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  21,597   6,148   9,722   5,090   22,975  37,467   43,774 
Commercial real estate  144   5,711   454   1,037   95  6,309   21,090 
Home equity  27   111           138   74 
Residential real estate  26         114     26   61 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  6,860   6,346   7,114   13,301   7,790  20,320   24,214 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  18      12      4  30   4 
Consumer and other  174   179   147   189   154  500   398 
Total charge-offs  28,846   18,495   17,449   19,731   31,018  64,790   89,615 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  1,449   1,746   929   775   649  4,124   2,078 
Commercial real estate  241   10   12   172   30  263   151 
Home equity  104   30   216   194   101  350   165 
Residential real estate  1   2   136   0   5  139   15 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  2,459   3,335   3,487   2,646   3,436  9,281   8,613 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance              41     54 
Consumer and other  37   32   29   19   21  98   68 
Total recoveries  4,291   5,155   4,809   3,806   4,283  14,255   11,144 
Net charge-offs  (24,555)  (13,340)  (12,640)  (15,925)  (26,735) (50,535)  (78,471)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060  $436,193 $454,586  $436,193 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.49%  0.11%  0.23%  0.11%  0.61% 0.28%  0.41%
Commercial real estate  (0.00)  0.17   0.01   0.03   0.00  0.06   0.23 
Home equity  (0.06)  0.07   (0.20)  (0.18)  (0.10) (0.06)  (0.03)
Residential real estate  0.00   (0.00)  (0.02)  0.01   0.00  (0.00)  0.00 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.20   0.16   0.20   0.59   0.24  0.19   0.30 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  0.00      0.00      0.00  0.00   (0.00)
Consumer and other  0.40   0.44   0.45   0.63   0.63  0.43   0.54 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.19%  0.11%  0.11%  0.13