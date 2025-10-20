Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its third quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available to interested parties live over the Internet through a webcast by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sxenn96s

A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s webpage. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible through the same link on the Company's website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/ .

To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register by either desktop or mobile using the following URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8356ffc200de450d86406a7b7c9080ea

Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call or can select the dial-out “Call Me” option to connect their phone instantly. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the United States and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

