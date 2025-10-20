Martinrea International Inc. Acquires Assets of Lyseon North America Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc., a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced it has acquired the assets of Lyseon North America Inc. Lyseon operated a plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was engaged primarily in manufacturing metal parts and assemblies for the bus market. Martinrea will continue to operate the business in Tulsa and intends to grow the business over time.

“This acquisition adds work for a great customer, International Motors; a new location strategically placed in the US; and an opportunity to grow our business and broaden our product offerings. We are excited to welcome the Lyseon team to Martinrea,” said Fred Di Tosto, President, Martinrea International Inc.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs more than 18,000 talented and motivated people and operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

Martinrea International Inc.

Tel: 586.634.1766

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Neil Forster, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Martinrea International Inc.

Tel: 289.982.3020