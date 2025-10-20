Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.
Date: October 29, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.
A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
CONTACT:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Lucas Binder
VP Corporate Finance
540-984-4800
lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com