No Limits and Automae announce a strategic alliance to accelerate automation for SMEs in France and Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Limits, an ecosystem for business enablement and executive coaching, announces a strategic partnership with Automae, a no‑code automation consultancy founded by Théo Jim. The alliance combines operational structuring, intelligent automation, and tailored executive advisory for entrepreneurs and SME leaders in France and Switzerland. As low‑code/no‑code platforms enable organizations to automate workflows without heavy development and reduce repetitive tasks, the collaboration aims for rapid, measurable deployments across teams.





The joint offer is structured around three complementary pillars:

Operations structuring & governance : process mapping, workstream prioritization, and performance indicators.

: process mapping, workstream prioritization, and performance indicators. No‑code automation & operational AI : integrations between business tools, automation of recurring tasks, and data orchestration.

: integrations between business tools, automation of recurring tasks, and data orchestration. Premium executive coaching: personal organization, decision‑making, and performance optimization.

Initial deployments focus on cross‑functional use cases: sales and CRM, customer service, marketing, administrative back office, production follow‑up, and performance management. The approach favors short cycles (diagnosis, POC, industrialization) with quantifiable success criteria (SLA, time saved, data reliability).

“This alliance combines tailored executive advisory with no‑code automation blocks to help SMEs structure operations and accelerate execution in a measurable framework.”

— Anthony Gonnet, Founder of No Limits

“The shared objective is to equip teams to reduce repetitive tasks, standardize processes, and document gains without resorting to heavy development.”

— Théo Jim, Founder of Automae

The partnership targets SME owners, founders, and operations leaders in France and Switzerland, across services, light industry, education/training, healthcare, retail, and e‑commerce, enabling them to automate the most time‑consuming tasks.

Key benefits for No Limits members Premium coaching & advisory

One‑to‑one executive coaching (weekly or biweekly) focused on decisions, prioritization, and time management, supported by a documented 30/60/90‑day growth plan (accompagnement personnalisé entrepreneur pour passer un cap; coaching dirigeant pour croissance rapide entreprise).

A structured “founder performance” track including biohacking practices (sleep, focus, energy) and routine tracking (coaching biohacking pour entrepreneurs ambitieux; programme personnalisé de productivité pour fondateur).

Access to a comprehensive program for ambitious entrepreneurs: thematic workshops, peer sessions, methodological resources, and checklists.

Monitored indicators: plan completion rate, decision cadence, and regularity of management rituals.

Project structuring & acceleration

Audit and mapping of business processes (marketing, sales, customer service, back office); prioritization of workstreams and clear ownership.

Production of SOPs, templates, and a go‑to‑market playbook (aide pour structurer une startup efficacement; solution clé en main pour création d’entreprise innovante).

Implementation of an entrepreneurial project optimization platform centralizing backlog, KPIs, milestones, and RACI (accompagnement entrepreneurial tout inclus).

Monitored indicators: process cycle time, error rate, and time‑to‑production.

No‑code automation & operational AI

Design and rollout of no‑code/AI workflows connected to existing tools (CRM, invoicing, support, marketing automation) to reduce repetitive tasks (accompagnement digital pour automatiser son business).

Skills transfer through short trainings with individual follow‑up and step‑by‑step documentation (formation entrepreneur avec suivi individuel).

Monitored indicators: hours saved per process, automated completion rate, and data quality/traceability.

Decision‑making & execution

Standardized pathway: diagnosis → 30/60/90‑day plan → execution, with milestones and owners identified (mettre en place un plan de croissance avec coach expérimenté).

Priority access to alliance experts and a dedicated booking path (prise de rendez-vous accompagnement entrepreneur premium; souscrire à un accompagnement dirigeant premium).

Monitored indicators: time‑to‑launch of workstreams, milestone achievement rate, and plan vs. actual variance.

ROI focus & time savings

Before/after measurement on administrative time, process costs, and commercial metrics (conversion rate, handling time).

Identification and activation of profitability levers (automation of low‑value tasks, resource allocation) (solutions pour maximiser la rentabilité de son entreprise).

Formalization of a test‑and‑learn growth protocol for founding teams (trouver un protocole de croissance rapide pour startup).

Monitored indicators: team hours saved, cost per operation, and SLA adherence.

Scope: available in France and Switzerland, with adaptation to local regulatory frameworks and commonly used tools.

Access

Eligible companies are offered a priority diagnostic and implementation plan with timeline, accountabilities, and success metrics. A booking form is available through the official channels of the No Limits platform.

About No Limits

Founded in Switzerland by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte and based in Romandy, No Limits is an entrepreneurial enablement ecosystem combining SaaS tools, expert coaching, automation services, and a professional community. Since 2021, No Limits has supported more than 300 companies in structuring, commercializing, and scaling their offers while keeping focus on core expertise. Learn more: nolimits-inc.com.

About Automae

Automae is a consultancy founded in 2025 by Théo Jim, specializing in no‑code automation and the operational integration of AI for SMEs. Automae designs, deploys, and documents automated workflows with a methodological transfer aimed at team autonomy.





