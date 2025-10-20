Flux Power Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Continued Listing Requirements

VISTA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) ("Flux Power" or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has received a notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, because its recent market capitalization met Nasdaq's requirement to have a market value of listed securities of at least $35 million (the "Market Equity Requirement"), as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

“We’re very pleased to have regained compliance to maintain our listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market,” said Kevin Royal, Flux Power’s CFO. “Now with our new fiscal year underway, we remain relentlessly focused on executing our revised operating plan under new CEO, Krishna Vanka. Together we seek to achieve our ultimate goals of consistently profitable revenue growth and increased shareholder value for our stakeholders in the months ahead.”

As previously disclosed, Nasdaq had notified the Company on January 31, 2025 that it was not in compliance with the requirement to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million (the “Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”). For continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq requires that the Company must continue to meet all the requirements set forth in Rule 5550(a) and at least one of the standards set forth in Rule 5550(b), which includes (1) the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement, (2) the Market Equity Requirement, or (3) net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the three most recently completed fiscal years. On October 14, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed that the Company demonstrated compliance with the Market Equity Requirement, since for 20 consecutive trading days its market capitalization remained equal to or above the $35 million level, thereby satisfying rule 5550(b)(2). This confirmation enables Flux Power’s common stock to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol FLUX.

The notification also provided that, for a period of one year, Nasdaq will monitor the Company’s compliance with the continued listing requirements. If, during such one-year period, the Company fails to comply with Rule 5550(b), Nasdaq will issue a delist determination letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com .

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business and its ability to comply with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern. Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Flux Power's Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected, except as required by law.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

