BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective Celebrates 3 Years as Leading Community for Trauma Therapists

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAVE Providers, LLC proudly announces the third anniversary of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, marking three years of comprehensive support for trauma therapists navigating vicarious trauma, compassion fatigue, and burnout. Since its founding, the community has become a foundational resource for mental health professionals who specialize in trauma work, offering evidence-based strategies and peer support to prevent burnout and enhance therapeutic effectiveness.





Founded by award-winning trauma psychologist Dr. Jenny Hughes, PhD, The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective addresses a critical gap in the mental health field by providing dedicated support to those who care for trauma survivors. The online membership community operates on the principle of supporting trauma therapists as "humans first and trauma therapists second," creating a safe space for professionals to address the unique challenges of their work and helping to decrease burnout and workforce loss within the mental health profession.

"Trauma therapists do incredibly important work, but they shouldn't have to do it alone," said a media spokesperson for BRAVE Providers, LLC. "Over these three years, we've witnessed the transformative power of community support. When trauma therapists have a space to be human and vulnerable, share their experiences, and receive genuine support from peers who understand the unique challenges of this work, they can continue providing exceptional care without sacrificing their own well-being."

Key Achievements Over Three Years:

Global Reach: The community has expanded to include members from North America, Europe, and Australia, creating an international network of trauma therapy professionals

Comprehensive Resources: Development of The BRAVE Resource Library with multimedia content updated monthly, available 24/7 to members

Evidence-Based Framework: Implementation of the proprietary "Name It, Tame It, Reframe It" approach to managing vicarious trauma

Accessibility Commitment: Maintaining membership at just $12 per month to ensure all trauma therapists can access support regardless of financial circumstances

Educational Impact: Dr. Hughes has authored two books – "The PTSD Recovery Workbook" and "The Triggers to Glimmers Vicarious Resilience Workbook and Journal" – furthering the collective's educational mission

The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective utilizes the HeartBeat app platform to host video calls, facilitate peer connections, and provide access to all content. Members benefit from regular consultation calls, supportive 24/7 chat for real-time support, and access to continuing education opportunities.

"The impact of vicarious trauma on mental health professionals is often overlooked, yet it's one of the leading causes of therapist burnout," continued the spokesperson. "By creating a dedicated space where trauma therapists can process their experiences, learn evidence-based coping strategies, and connect with peers who truly understand the weight of this work, we're not just supporting therapists, we're strengthening the entire mental health care system."

Looking ahead, BRAVE Providers, LLC plans to expand The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective's offerings, including enhanced educational resources, specialized workshops, and increased sponsorship opportunities to ensure no trauma therapist is denied support due to financial barriers.

About BRAVE Providers, LLC

BRAVE Providers, LLC specializes in supporting mental health professionals through education, community building, and resources designed to address vicarious trauma and burnout. Founded by Dr. Jenny Hughes, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist with over a decade of experience in trauma treatment, the company is committed to ensuring trauma therapists receive the support they deserve to thrive both personally and professionally.

For more information about The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective or to join the community, visit www.braveproviders.com/brave.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What specific support does The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective offer to mental health professionals experiencing burnout?

A: The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective provides a comprehensive support system including access to a private online community on the HeartBeat app, regular video consultation calls with peers, a 24/7 multimedia resource library with evidence-based tools, and a proprietary three-part framework called "Name It, Tame It, Reframe It" that helps therapists identify, manage, and transform their experiences with vicarious trauma. Members also receive 24/7 asynchronous support for real-time peer assistance.

Q: How can trauma therapists join The BRAVE Collective and what are the membership requirements?

A: Trauma therapists at any stage of their career can join The BRAVE Collective, including licensed therapists, pre-licensed therapists, and graduate students. Membership is not dependent on degree type, years of experience, or specific trauma specialty. The community is open to therapists worldwide who work with trauma in any capacity. Membership is available at $12 per month, with sponsorship opportunities available for those facing financial barriers. Interested therapists can join directly at www.braveproviders.com/brave.

Q: What makes The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective different from other professional support groups for mental health providers?

A: The BRAVE Collective is specifically designed for trauma therapists and focuses exclusively on addressing vicarious trauma, compassion fatigue, and secondary traumatic stress unique to trauma work. Unlike general professional groups, BRAVE takes a solution-focused approach that acknowledges therapists as humans first, providing a judgment-free space where members can be vulnerable about their struggles. The community is built on shared experience and mutual support, with evidence-based resources developed by Dr. Jenny Hughes, who brings both clinical expertise and personal understanding of the challenges trauma therapists face.





Founded by Jenny Hughes, PhD, The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective has supported hundreds of trauma therapists throughout the world with live events and 24/7 support

About BRAVE Providers, LLC



Jenny Hughes, PhD is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and PTSD. As the founder of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, Jenny helps trauma therapists learn how to manage vicarious trauma and enhance vicarious resilience together. Jenny is an educator, and advocate, and unapologetic in helping trauma therapists be human first so they can continue their work more grounded, more resilient, and ready to make an even greater impact. As a trauma therapist herself, she practices Brainspotting, EMDR, and Cognitive Processing Therapy. Jenny is the author of The PTSD Recovery Workbook and Triggers to Glimmers: A Vicarious Resilience Journal and Workbook.

