EMS HEALTH LLC Unveils New E-Commerce Platform NuGeneLabs.com for Holistic Wellness

Miami, FL, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS HEALTH LLC, a leader in fitness and holistic wellness services, proudly announces the launch of its new e-commerce platform, NuGeneLabs.com. This innovative online store is designed to provide customers with easy access to a wide range of health and wellness products, including personalized, practitioner-grade supplements and at-home health tests, tailored to meet individual needs. Built for people who want data-informed, high-quality formulas, NuGeneLabs offers third-party tested products and clear guidance for common goals such as restoring and improving energy, gut health, detox support, and healthy weight management.





In addition to NuGeneLabs.com, EMS HEALTH LLC launched DN USA (DinosaurNutritionUSA.com), an online store for professional-only bioactive formulations and advanced performance/recovery peptides.

Based in Miami, FL, EMS HEALTH LLC has been at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies with personalized health solutions. The new e-commerce platform is a testament to the company's commitment to enhancing customer experience by offering convenient access to its unique blend of services and products.

The online store features a comprehensive selection of supplements that support various health goals, from weight loss to optimized nutrition. Additionally, customers can explore a variety of at-home health tests that provide insights into their genetic makeup, enabling a more personalized approach to wellness.

"The launch of our e-commerce platform marks a significant milestone for EMS HEALTH LLC," said Jenia Huldisch, Co-Founder of EMS HEALTH LLC. "We are excited to offer our customers a seamless online shopping experience that aligns with our mission to promote holistic wellness and empower individuals to take control of their health."

The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that customers can easily navigate through the product offerings and make informed decisions based on their specific health needs. With detailed product descriptions and expert recommendations, EMS HEALTH LLC aims to educate and guide customers on their wellness journey.

EMS HEALTH LLC's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the design and functionality of the new e-commerce store. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of holistic health, the company continues to set new standards in the wellness industry.

For those seeking a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, EMS HEALTH LLC's e-commerce platform offers a one-stop solution. With its extensive range of products and personalized services, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of health-conscious individuals worldwide.





About EMS HEALTH LLC



EMS Health offers a unique blend of fitness and holistic wellness services in Miami, FL such as EMS (electrical muscle stimulation training), genetic based approach for optimized health and wellness, weight loss and personalize nutrition programs. EMS Health operates online supplements and at-home health tests online store, NuGeneLabs.com.

EMS HEALTH LLC

https://www.myemshealth.com

Jenia Huldisch

info@myemshealth.com

175 SW 7th St

St 1510

Miami Fl 33130

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/rjHYwH3tjMI