ZIONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zions Bancorporation, N.A. on Behalf of Zions Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Zions (ZION) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Zions stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (“Zions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ZION) on behalf of Zions stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zions has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 15, 2025, Zions Bancorporation disclosed it had “identified what it believes to be apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults” by two borrowers and several guarantors under two related commercial and industrial loans extended by the Bank’s California Bank & Trust division. The Company disclosed, as a result, it would “take a provision for the full approximately $60 million outstanding under the Loans and charge off $50 million of said amount.”



On this news, Zions’ stock price fell $7.10, or 13.14%, to close at $46.93 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zions shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: