Triangle Backflow Heating & Air Named Best HVAC Company in Chapel Hill After Reaching 85 Five-Star Reviews

Chapel Hill, NC , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air is proud to announce it has reached an impressive milestone of 85 five-star customer reviews, solidifying its reputation as the best HVAC company in Chapel Hill and the surrounding Triangle region.





Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air





This achievement reflects the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional service, customer satisfaction, and technical excellence in both HVAC and backflow prevention services throughout Wake County and Chatham County.

"We're absolutely thrilled to reach this milestone," said the owner of Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air. "Every five-star review represents a customer who trusted us with their home comfort and safety. This recognition means the world to our team and motivates us to continue delivering the friendly, reliable service our community deserves."

Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air has built its stellar reputation by combining state-licensed expertise with a genuine commitment to customer care. The locally-owned business specializes in comprehensive HVAC services—including heating and air conditioning repair, maintenance, and installation—alongside certified backflow inspection, testing, and repair services required by local municipalities.

What sets Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air apart in the competitive Chapel Hill market is its dual expertise and owner-operated approach. Customers consistently praise the company's prompt response times, transparent pricing, and the friendly professionalism that has become their trademark. As a fully licensed and insured local business, Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air treats every customer like a neighbor—because in the close-knit Triangle community, they often are.

The 85 five-star reviews span both residential HVAC services and backflow prevention work, demonstrating the company's versatility and consistent excellence across all service areas. From emergency AC repairs during sweltering North Carolina summers to annual backflow testing certifications, customers have come to rely on Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air’s expertise and integrity.

Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air continues to accept new residential customers throughout the Chapel Hill area and invites homeowners to experience the service quality that has earned them recognition as the area's top-rated HVAC provider.

About Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air



At Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air, we believe honest communication is the foundation of good service. From the moment we provide your service quote to completion of the job, we keep you informed every step of the way. No surprises, no hidden details—just clear, straightforward updates throughout the entire process. Your satisfaction drives everything we do. As an owner-operated business, we take the time to understand your specific needs and budget, then provide personalized solutions that work for you. Whether it’s a routine backflow inspection or emergency HVAC repair, we approach each job with the same commitment to quality and customer care.

Press inquiries

Triangle Backflow, Heating & Air

https://trianglebackflow.com

Mohammed Sbaiti

info@trianglebackflow.com

(919) 205-8248

Chapel Hill, NC