EVOLV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Evolv on November 1, 2024 with a Class Period from August 19, 2022 to October 30, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Evolv have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

The Complaint alleges that on October 25, 2024, the Company announced that its financial statements issued between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 should not be relied upon due to material misstatements impacting revenue recognition and other previously reported metrics that are a function of revenue. The Company revealed that “certain sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions” not shared with the Company's accounting personnel “and that certain Company personnel engaged in misconduct in connection with those transactions.” The Company also announced that it “expects to report one or more additional material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting,” was delaying filing its upcoming quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024, and that it has “self-reported these issues” to the Division of Enforcement of the SEC. On this news, the price of the Company stock declined roughly 40%, from $4.10 per share on October 24, 2024, to $2.47 per share on October 25, 2024.



Next Steps:

