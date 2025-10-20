JEFFERIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on Behalf of Jefferies Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Jefferies (JEF) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (“Jefferies” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JEF) on behalf of Jefferies stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Jefferies has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported auto supplier company First Brands, had filed for bankruptcy, “amid accounting questions” and that “First Brands lenders are looking into possible irregularities stemming from the company’s billions of dollars of off-balance-sheet debt.”



Then, on October 8, 2025, Jefferies disclosed that its asset management fund, through its credit fund Point Bonita, held about $715 million in receivables linked to First Brands, and that its exposure was through a factoring arrangement. “In its bankruptcy filings, First Brands indicated that its special advisors were investigating whether receivables had been turned over to third-party factors upon receipt and whether receivables may have been factored more than once,” Jefferies said in its filing.



On this news, Jefferies’ stock price fell $4.66, or 7.9%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Next Steps:

