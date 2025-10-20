Invest in Bogotá Strengthens the City’s Regional Leadership in the Shared Services Industry

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, the Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Latin America (SSOW LATAM) is being held in Bogotá, consolidating the Colombian capital as a meeting point for leaders, investors, and global companies driving transformation in the Shared Services Centers (SSC) and Global Business Services (GBS) industries across the region.

The event—secured through the efforts of the Bogotá Convention Bureau of Invest in Bogotá—is taking place at the Grand Hyatt Bogotá, bringing together more than 300 senior executives from multinational companies, as well as experts in digital transformation, automation, talent management, and corporate sustainability.

The agenda includes conferences on digital transformation, automation, talent development, advanced analytics, and corporate sustainability, featuring leaders from companies such as Amazon, Kyndryl, PepsiCo, Cencosud, Bayer, and Teleperformance, among others.

Attendees will also participate in hands-on sessions, business site tours, and panel discussions exploring the future of work in the industry, the role of artificial intelligence, and operational efficiency across Latin America.

As a strategic partner of the event, Invest in Bogotá will host a corporate cocktail reception to strengthen connections between investors, global companies, and key representatives of Bogotá-Region’s business ecosystem.

During the event, the agency will also highlight how Bogotá has become a hub for specialized talent, innovation, and high-value services, and how its strategic location, air connectivity, and investment-friendly environment position it among the most attractive destinations in Latin America for the establishment and expansion of global operations.

It is worth noting that, with more than 50 international shared services companies operating in the city and a highly skilled, bilingual, and adaptable workforce, Bogotá stands out today as one of the most competitive destinations in the region for companies seeking to expand from Latin America to the world.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events, and strengthen the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá Region—positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. [Click here for more information.]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2031541-cc14-428c-a408-d61cee47b94e