CIEE Expands Affordable U.S. Internship and Training Programs to Canadian Students

Toronto, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), a global non-profit leader in cultural and professional exchange, has announced the expansion of its BridgeUSA internship and training programs in Canada, offering students and recent graduates direct access to affordable, career-defining opportunities in the United States.

This initiative underscores CIEE’s commitment to making cultural exchange and global work experience more accessible. With program fees starting at just CAD $485, CIEE is removing traditional barriers for Canadian students and young professionals seeking international experience. Universities and colleges also benefit from partnering with CIEE, which brings over 75 years of expertise in supporting more than 1.5 million participants worldwide.

Why Partner with CIEE

CIEE’s direct-to-institution model is designed to serve both students and higher education partners by:

Unlocking Scholarships: Institutions placing cohorts of 10 or more students receive dedicated scholarship funds to support students with financial need.

Placement Support: CIEE secures high-quality U.S. internships and training opportunities—often with Fortune 500 companies—while handling health insurance, compliance, and 24/7 participant support.

Career-Ready Graduates: Students return with hands-on professional experience aligned to their studies, enhanced global networks, and competitive workforce skills.

Credibility & Experience: As the U.S. Department of State’s largest and longest-standing J-1 Visa sponsor, CIEE BridgeUSA supports over 30,000 participants annually with unmatched reliability and support.

Affordable Pathways to Global Experience

CIEE’s Canadian programs are tailored to support students and young professionals at every stage of their journey:

Intern Programs – Paid internships in the U.S. for full-time students in their field of study, lasting up to 12 months.

Career Training Programs – Paid training for recent graduates and young professionals seeking to deepen their expertise through full-time U.S. placements of up to 18 months.

Through partnerships with Canadian universities, colleges, and organizations nationwide, CIEE BridgeUSA is creating pipelines of talent that advance workforce readiness and deepen cross-border collaboration.

"International experience transforms not only students’ careers but also their perspectives on the world. By expanding BridgeUSA access in Canada, we’re ensuring more young people can build the skills, confidence, and connections that last a lifetime," said Martine Mangion, Senior Vice President for International Exchange Programs.

For more information about CIEE BridgeUSA Canada and its programs, visit www.cieecanada.ca or follow @ciee_bridgeusa_canada on Instagram.

