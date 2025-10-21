Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (3Q25). Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Summary of Results 3Q25 vs. 3Q24

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,174.0 million, or 17.4%.





Income from operations increased by Ps. 429.6 million, or 11.5%.





EBITDA increased by Ps. 578.0 million, or 12.8%, an increase from Ps. 4,507.6 million in 3Q24 to Ps. 5,085.6 million in 3Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.0% in 3Q24 to 64.3% in 3Q25.





Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 162.8 million, or 6.2%, from an income of Ps. 2,620.6 million in 3Q24 to an income of Ps. 2,457.8 million in 3Q25.





Company’s Financial Position:

As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 11,699.5 million. During 3Q25, GAP issued long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) for a total amount of Ps. 8,500.0 million, under the ticker symbols “GAP 25-2” and “GAP 25-3”, for Ps. 4,050.0 million and Ps. 4,450.0 million, respectively. The proceeds from these issuances will be used to finance capital investments amounting to Ps. 7,000.0 million, and to repay a bank loan with Banco Santander, S.A. for Ps. 1,500.0 million. In addition, on September 18, 2025, the Company refinanced its credit line for USD$40.0 million with Banco Nacional de México, S.A. (“Banamex”), establishing a new maturity date of September 18, 2030.

Passenger Traffic

During 3Q25, the 14 airports operated by GAP recorded an increase of 386.5 thousand total passengers, representing a 2.5% growth compared to 3Q24.

During this period, the following new routes were inaugurated:

Domestic:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta July 4, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Puerto Vallarta Morelia July 4, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Morelia Zihuatanejo July 4, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Morelia Mexicali July 5, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Mexicali Morelia July 6, 2025 3 weekly TAR La Paz Los Mochis July 7, 2025 3 weekly TAR Los Mochis La Paz July 7, 2025 3 weekly TAR La Paz Aguascalientes July 7, 2025 4 weekly TAR Aguascalientes La Paz July 7, 2025 4 weekly LIAT Air Montego Bay Kingston July 11, 2025 3 weekly LIAT Air Kingston Montego Bay July 11, 2025 3 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.



International:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Volaris Guadalajara New York (EWR) July 1, 2025 4 weekly Volaris Morelia Dallas-Fort Worth July 4, 2025 4 weekly Volaris Morelia Ontario, California July 4, 2025 4 weekly Volaris Los Cabos Ontario, California July 4, 2025 5 weekly Volaris Morelia Sacramento July 4, 2025 4 weekly Volaris Guanajuato Ontario, California July 5, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Morelia San Antonio July 5, 2025 3 weekly Volaris Morelia Houston (IAH) July 5, 2025 3 weekly Spirit Montego Bay Baltimore-Washington July 11, 2025 3 weekly Aeroregional Montego Bay Quito July 18, 2025 1 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Guadalajara 3,113.2 3,183.2 2.2 % 8,779.7 9,295.2 5.9 % Tijuana* 2,204.9 2,237.3 1.5 % 6,288.3 6,434.0 2.3 % Los Cabos 791.4 762.1 (3.7 %) 2,119.7 2,170.7 2.4 % Puerto Vallarta 804.2 870.7 8.3 % 2,121.6 2,354.6 11.0 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 % 0.0 0.0 0.0 % Guanajuato 547.0 576.0 5.3 % 1,545.3 1,668.3 8.0 % Hermosillo 524.2 537.1 2.5 % 1,512.7 1,591.3 5.2 % Kingston 1.3 0.8 (34.4 %) 2.4 1.0 (58.8 %) Morelia 165.0 208.5 26.4 % 464.5 567.7 22.2 % La Paz 320.5 347.2 8.3 % 879.9 955.9 8.6 % Mexicali 250.5 330.4 31.9 % 765.1 929.2 21.4 % Aguascalientes 158.5 164.0 3.5 % 467.0 483.2 3.5 % Los Mochis 144.0 178.5 24.0 % 412.0 522.9 26.9 % Manzanillo 28.1 31.5 11.8 % 94.4 97.6 3.4 % Total 9,052.8 9,427.3 4.1 % 25,452.6 27,071.6 6.4 %

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Guadalajara 1,493.1 1,502.0 0.6 % 4,353.1 4,396.2 1.0 % Tijuana* 1,067.9 974.6 (8.7 %) 3,001.9 3,041.2 1.3 % Los Cabos 881.2 893.2 1.4 % 3,489.0 3,500.5 0.3 % Puerto Vallarta 529.0 498.3 (5.8 %) 2,970.5 2,819.9 (5.1 %) Montego Bay 1,154.7 1,243.5 7.7 % 3,897.1 3,847.2 (1.3 %) Guanajuato 284.3 266.4 (6.3 %) 773.6 782.1 1.1 % Hermosillo 19.0 19.1 0.5 % 62.6 59.3 (5.3 %) Kingston 514.3 527.9 2.7 % 1,324.9 1,409.6 6.4 % Morelia 169.9 195.7 15.1 % 483.9 525.7 8.6 % La Paz 2.6 7.9 210.0 % 8.7 25.5 193.1 % Mexicali 1.8 1.9 6.5 % 5.6 5.5 (0.6 %) Aguascalientes 90.9 89.5 (1.5 %) 242.1 245.7 1.5 % Los Mochis 2.1 2.2 2.1 % 6.1 6.1 (1.4 %) Manzanillo 9.6 10.2 6.4 % 65.7 72.4 10.1 % Total 6,220.3 6,232.3 0.2 % 20,684.7 20,736.8 0.3 %

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Guadalajara 4,606.3 4,685.1 1.7 % 13,132.8 13,691.5 4.3 % Tijuana* 3,272.7 3,211.9 (1.9 %) 9,290.2 9,475.2 2.0 % Los Cabos 1,672.6 1,655.3 (1.0 %) 5,608.7 5,671.1 1.1 % Puerto Vallarta 1,333.2 1,369.0 2.7 % 5,092.1 5,174.5 1.6 % Montego Bay 1,154.7 1,243.5 7.7 % 3,897.1 3,847.2 (1.3 %) Guanajuato 831.3 842.4 1.3 % 2,318.8 2,450.4 5.7 % Hermosillo 543.3 556.2 2.4 % 1,575.3 1,650.5 4.8 % Kingston 515.5 528.7 2.6 % 1,327.3 1,410.6 6.3 % Morelia 335.0 404.2 20.7 % 948.4 1,093.4 15.3 % La Paz 323.0 355.1 9.9 % 888.6 981.4 10.4 % Mexicali 252.3 332.3 31.7 % 770.7 934.7 21.3 % Aguascalientes 249.3 253.6 1.7 % 709.1 728.9 2.8 % Los Mochis 146.1 180.7 23.7 % 418.1 529.0 26.5 % Manzanillo 37.7 41.6 10.5 % 160.1 170.0 6.2 % Total 15,273.1 15,659.6 2.5 % 46,137.3 47,808.4 3.6 %

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Tijuana 1,048.7 954.4 (9.0 %) 2,956.3 2,984.0 0.9 %





Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):

3Q24 3Q25 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 4,627,601 5,474,043 18.3 % Non-aeronautical services 2,103,878 2,431,480 15.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 1,501,188 1,671,060 11.3 % Total revenues 8,232,667 9,576,583 16.3 % Operating costs Costs of services: 1,435,204 1,637,006 14.1 % Employee costs 573,117 633,119 10.5 % Maintenance 213,360 307,625 44.2 % Safety, security & insurance 220,486 243,706 10.5 % Utilities 160,803 174,887 8.8 % Business operated directly by us 72,858 84,697 16.3 % Other operating expenses 194,580 192,972 (0.8 %) Technical assistance fees 200,635 226,322 12.8 % Concession taxes 598,091 963,943 61.2 % Depreciation and amortization 787,295 935,683 18.8 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 1,501,188 1,671,060 11.3 % Other (income) (10,082 ) (7,397 ) (26.6 %) Total operating costs 4,512,331 5,426,617 20.3 % Income from operations 3,720,336 4,149,966 11.5 % Financial Result (1,059,983 ) (661,828 ) (37.6 %) Income before income taxes 2,660,353 3,488,138 31.1 % Income taxes (677,524 ) (792,158 ) 16.9 % Net income 1,982,829 2,695,980 36.0 % Currency translation effect 651,897 (231,955 ) (135.6 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (12,124 ) 2,692 (122.2 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (2,052 ) (8,929 ) 335.1 % Comprehensive income 2,620,550 2,457,788 (6.2 %) Non-controlling interest (140,692 ) (96,975 ) (31.1 %) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,479,858 2,360,813 (4.8 %) 3Q24 3Q25 Change EBITDA 4,507,631 5,085,649 12.8 % Comprehensive income 2,620,550 2,456,860 (6.2 %) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 5.1864 4.8624 (6.2 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 2.8272 2.6506 (6.2 %) Operating income margin 45.2 % 43.3 % (4.1 %) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 55.3 % 52.5 % (5.0 %) EBITDA margin 54.8 % 53.1 % (3.0 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 67.0 % 64.3 % (3.9 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 35.7 % 34.5 % (3.2 %) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 21.3 % 20.7 % (2.9 %)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 3Q25 and 3Q24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Figures in U.S. dollar were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.3442 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on September 30, 2025.

- For consolidating the Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 18.6456 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Revenues (3Q25 vs. 3Q24)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 846.4 million, or 18.3%.



Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 327.6 million, or 15.6%.



Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 169.9 million, or 11.3%.



The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:

Revenues at the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 789.6 million, or 20.5%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 693.3 million, or 21.5%, increase in the passenger fee revenue. This increase was driven by the new airport maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period, effective as of March 2025, as well as a 2.1% increase in passenger traffic during the quarter.



Revenues at the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 56.8 million, or 7.3%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a 6.1% increase in passenger traffic during the quarter and an increase in U.S. dollar revenue of USD$2.6 million, or 3.5%. This effect was partially offset by the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 18.9229 in 3Q24 to Ps. 18.6456 in 3Q25, representing an appreciation of 1.5%. This exchange rate effect reduced the revenue reported in pesos.





The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

Revenues at Mexican airports increased by Ps. 301.2 million, or 16.4%, compared to 3Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 270.9 million, or 30.5%, mainly driven by the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 168.9 million, or 47.7%, to this growth. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased Ps. 31.9 million, or 3.5%, primarily driven by the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of commercial contracts. The fastest-growing business lines were food and beverage, retail stores, duty-free, ground transportation, and timeshares, which together increased by Ps. 41.5 million, or 7.0%. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in leasing of space revenues, which declined Ps. 18.0 million, or 23.5%.



Revenues at the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 26.4 million, or 9.8%, compared to 3Q24. In U.S. dollar terms, revenues increased by USD$1.6 million, or 11.4%, which was partially offset by the 1.5% appreciation of the peso against the average exchange rate of 3Q24.





3Q24 3Q25 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 291,059 321,111 10.3 % Car rental 209,871 216,384 3.1 % Duty-free 184,931 193,930 4.9 % Retail 174,816 182,824 4.6 % Leasing of space 111,224 98,210 (11.7 %) Timeshares 63,608 64,409 1.3 % Ground transportation 41,301 43,384 5.0 % Other commercial revenues 30,260 37,085 22.6 % Communications and financial services 26,446 29,791 12.7 % Total 1,133,516 1,187,128 4.7 % Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and bonded warehouse 390,385 558,941 43.2 % Car parking 171,497 194,318 13.3 % Convenience stores 137,122 158,158 15.3 % VIP Lounges 130,000 152,028 16.9 % Advertising 52,977 71,445 34.9 % Hotel operation 28,189 48,892 73.4 % Total 910,169 1,183,783 30.1 % Recovery of costs 60,193 60,569 0.6 % Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 2,103,878 2,431,480 15.6 %

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 169.9 million, or 11.3%, compared to 3Q24. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 115.4 million, or 8.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.



Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased Ps. 54.4 million, or 33.1%.





1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 914.3 million, or 20.3%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to higher technical assistance and concession fees, which together increased Ps. 391.6 million, or 49.0%; a Ps. 201.8 million, or 14.1%, increase in the cost of services; a Ps. 169.9 million increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12); and a Ps. 148.4 million, or 18.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization, derived from the recognition of the fair values of the cargo and bonded warehouse business. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 744.5 million, or 24.7%, compared to 3Q24.

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 723.3 million, or 19.8%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to higher technical assistance and concession fees, which together increased Ps. 256.7 million, or 53.4%; a Ps. 207.8 million, or 17.3%, increase in the cost of services; a Ps. 141.6 million, or 21.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization; and a Ps. 115.4 million, or 8.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 607.9 million, or 26.2%.





The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 3Q25 was mainly due to:

Maintenance increased by Ps. 89.8 million, or 52.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, airfield maintenance, and the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 47.6 million.

increased by Ps. 89.8 million, or 52.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, airfield maintenance, and the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 47.6 million. Employee costs increased by Ps. 60.2 million, or 11.7%, mainly due to salary adjustments and amendments to the Federal Labor Law.

increased by Ps. 60.2 million, or 11.7%, mainly due to salary adjustments and amendments to the Federal Labor Law. Safety, security and insurance increased by Ps. 21.4 million, or 13.2%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage adjustments, changes to the Federal Labor Law, and the opening of additional operational areas.

increased by Ps. 21.4 million, or 13.2%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage adjustments, changes to the Federal Labor Law, and the opening of additional operational areas. Utilities increased by Ps. 20.0 million, or 17.6%, compared to 3Q24.





Jamaican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 190.9 million, or 22.3%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to an increase in concession fees of Ps. 134.8 million, or 42.4%; an increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 54.4 million, or 33.1%; and an increase in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 6.8 million, or 5.0%. These effects were partially offset by a decrease in the cost of services of Ps. 6.0 million, or 2.6%.

Operating income margin decreased from 45.2% in 3Q24 to 43.3% in 3Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin declined from 55.3% in 3Q24 to 52.5% in 3Q25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 429.6 million, or 11.5%, compared to 3Q24.

EBITDA margin decreased from 54.8% in 3Q24 to 53.1% in 3Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.0% in 3Q24 to 64.3% in 3Q25. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 578.0 million, or 12.8%, compared to 3Q24.

Financial results decreased in expense by Ps. 398.2 million, or 37.6%, going from a net expense of Ps. 1,060.0 million in 3Q24 to a net expense of Ps. 661.8 million in 3Q25. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange fluctuations , which changed from an expense of Ps. 313.4 million in 3Q24 to an income of Ps. 60.9 million in 3Q25, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 374.4 million due to the appreciation of the peso. In addition, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 874.2 million increase in expense compared to 3Q24.



, which changed from an expense of Ps. 313.4 million in 3Q24 to an income of Ps. 60.9 million in 3Q25, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 374.4 million due to the appreciation of the peso. In addition, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 874.2 million increase in expense compared to 3Q24. Interest expense decreased by Ps. 137.8 million, or 12.8%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a decrease in reference rates.



decreased by Ps. 137.8 million, or 12.8%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a decrease in reference rates. Interest income decreased by Ps. 114.1 million, or 34.8%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates.





In 3Q25, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 162.8 million, or 6.2%, compared to 3Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 874.2 million increase in foreign currency translation losses versus the same period of last year. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 827.8 million, or 31.1%.

During 3Q25, net income increased by Ps. 713.2 million, or 36.0%, compared to 3Q24. Income tax for the period increased by Ps. 114.6 million, composed of a Ps. 116.0 million increase in current income tax and a Ps. 1.4 million decrease in deferred tax benefit. This was mainly due to a lower inflation effect, which decreased from 1.5% in 3Q24 to 1.0% in 3Q25, partially offset by the application of tax loss carryforwards for Ps. 47.2 million, compared to 3Q24.

Consolidated Results for the Nine Months of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):

9M24 9M25 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 14,150,663 17,236,364 21.8 % Non-aeronautical services 5,521,018 7,268,014 31.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 4,314,977 7,009,385 62.4 % Total revenues 23,986,658 31,513,762 31.4 % Operating costs Costs of services: 3,720,973 4,644,243 24.8 % Employee costs 1,522,994 1,885,203 23.8 % Maintenance 555,642 821,358 47.8 % Safety, security & insurance 602,508 691,429 14.8 % Utilities 396,811 448,850 13.1 % Business operated directly by us 219,017 258,665 18.1 % Other operating expenses 424,000 538,738 27.1 % Technical assistance fees 627,172 731,901 16.7 % Concession taxes 1,991,302 2,954,025 48.3 % Depreciation and amortization 2,137,595 2,793,217 30.7 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 4,314,977 7,009,385 62.4 % Other (income) (22,474 ) (43,542 ) 93.7 % Total operating costs 12,769,544 18,089,229 41.7 % Income from operations 11,217,114 13,424,533 19.7 % Financial Result (2,316,875 ) (2,324,863 ) 0.3 % Income before income taxes 8,900,239 11,099,670 24.7 % Income taxes (2,193,977 ) (2,890,438 ) 31.7 % Net income 6,706,263 8,209,234 22.4 % Currency translation effect 1,019,679 (730,540 ) (171.6 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (47,527 ) 4,584 (109.6 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 177 23,837 13367.2 % Comprehensive income 7,678,591 7,507,114 (2.2 %) Non-controlling interest (268,334 ) (302,853 ) 12.9 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 7,410,259 7,204,263 (2.8 %) 9M24 9M25 Change EBITDA 13,354,710 16,217,751 21.4 % Comprehensive income 7,678,591 7,506,186 (2.2 %) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 15.1968 14.8556 (2.2 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 8.2842 8.0982 (2.2 %) Operating income margin 46.8 % 42.6 % (8.9 %) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 57.0 % 54.8 % (3.9 %) EBITDA margin 55.7 % 51.5 % (7.6 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 67.9 % 66.2 % (2.5 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 33.5 % 37.0 % 10.4 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 18.9 % 19.0 % 0.2 %

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 9M25 and 9M24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding. U.S. dollar figures were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.3442 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on September 30, 2025.

- For the purpose of consolidating Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.5381 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Revenues (9M25 vs. 9M24)

• Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 3,085.7 million, or 21.8%.

• Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,747.0 million, or 31.6%.

• Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 2,694.4 million, or 62.4%.

• Total revenues increased by Ps. 7,527.1 million, or 31.4%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:

Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 2,731.8 million, or 22.9%, compared to 9M24. This increase was mainly driven by the new maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period, effective as of March 2025, as well as by the 10.3% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, and a 4.0% increase in passenger traffic during the period.



Revenues at our Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 353.9 million, or 15.9%, compared to 9M24. This was mainly due to the 10.3% depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, with the average exchange rate moving from Ps. 17.7104 in 9M24 to Ps. 19.5381 in 9M25, resulting in higher peso-denominated revenue. The revenue in U.S. dollar increased USD$6.4 million, or 5.1%.





The change in non-aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:

Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,614.8 million, or 34.0%, compared to 9M24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us rose by Ps. 1,367.0 million, or 72.9%, mainly driven by the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 1,040.9 million, or 293.9%. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 238.9 million, or 8.7%. This was mainly due to the opening of new commercial spaces, and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, duty-free, timeshares, and ground transportation, which together increased by Ps. 226.3 million, or 19.2%. Recovery of costs increased by Ps. 8.8 million, or 6.6%.



Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 132.2 million, or 17.2%, compared to 9M24. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by USD$2.7 million, or 6.2%.





9M24 9M25 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 879,140 1,006,370 14.5 % Car rental 613,048 632,809 3.2 % Duty-free 552,968 618,776 11.9 % Retail 516,596 565,429 9.5 % Leasing of space 318,494 328,068 3.0 % Timeshares 174,355 203,132 16.5 % Other commercial revenues 144,093 168,120 16.7 % Ground transportation 134,823 151,152 12.1 % Communications and financial services 80,524 90,033 11.8 % Total 3,414,040 3,763,889 10.2 % Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and bonded warehouse 453,379 1,507,323 232.5 % Car parking 518,229 550,659 6.3 % Convenience stores 420,499 489,246 16.3 % VIP Lounges 361,941 488,364 34.9 % Advertising 130,785 149,652 14.4 % Hotel operation 46,804 123,215 163.3 % Total 1,931,636 3,308,459 71.3 % Recovery of costs 175,341 195,666 11.6 % Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 5,521,018 7,268,014 31.6 %

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 2,694.4 million, or 62.4%, compared to 9M24. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 2,630.4 million, or 65.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.



Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased Ps. 64.0 million, or 21.0%.





1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 5,319.7 million, or 41.7%, compared to 9M24, primarily due to a Ps. 2,694.4 million, or 62.4%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12); a combined Ps. 1,067.4 million, or 40.8%, increase in concession fees and technical assistance fees; a Ps. 923.3 million, or 24.8%, increase in the cost of services; and a Ps. 655.6 million, or 30.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 2,625.3 million, or 31.1%.

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 4,884.4 million, or 47.3%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to a Ps. 2,630.4 million, or 65.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12); a combined Ps. 857.0 million, or 57.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession fees; a Ps. 833.2 million, or 26.9%, increase in the cost of services; and a Ps. 587.1 million, or 33.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating expenses increased by Ps. 2,254.0 million, or 35.6%.





The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 9M25 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased by Ps. 332.9 million, or 24.5%, mainly due to salary adjustments and changes to the Federal Labor Law, as well as the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 190.4 million.

increased by Ps. 332.9 million, or 24.5%, mainly due to salary adjustments and changes to the Federal Labor Law, as well as the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 190.4 million. Maintenance rose by Ps. 243.1 million, or 55.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, the operation of jet bridges for Ps. 132.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 17.4 million.

rose by Ps. 243.1 million, or 55.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, the operation of jet bridges for Ps. 132.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 17.4 million. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 152.5 million, or 26.5%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 68.9 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 80.6 million.

increased by Ps. 152.5 million, or 26.5%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 68.9 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 80.6 million. Safety, security, and insurance rose by Ps. 56.1 million, or 12.6%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage adjustments, amendments to the Federal Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and Ps. 22.3 million from the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business.





Jamaican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 435.3 million, or 17.9%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to an increase in concession fees by Ps. 210.4 million, or 18.7%; an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 90.1 million, or 14.4%; an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 68.5 million, or 18.3%; and a Ps. 64.0 million, or 21.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Operating income margin went from 46.8% in 9M24 to 42.6% in 9M25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 57.0% in 9M24 to 54.8% in 9M25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 2,207.4 million, or 19.7%, compared to 9M24.

EBITDA margin went from 55.7% in 9M24 to 51.5% in 9M25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.9% in 9M24 to 66.2% in 9M25. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 2,863.0 million, or 21.4%, compared to 9M24.

Financial results increased expenses by Ps. 8.0 million, or 0.3%, from a net expense of Ps. 2,316.9 million in 9M24 to a net expense of Ps. 2,324.9 million in 9M25. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange fluctuations , which went from an expense of Ps. 203.6 million in 9M24 to an expense of Ps. 103.3 million in 9M25, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 100.3 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 1,740.5 million increase in expense compared to 9M24.





, which went from an expense of Ps. 203.6 million in 9M24 to an expense of Ps. 103.3 million in 9M25, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 100.3 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 1,740.5 million increase in expense compared to 9M24. Interest expense decreased by Ps. 14.0 million, or 0.5%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.





decreased by Ps. 14.0 million, or 0.5%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans. Interest income decreased by Ps. 122.3 million, or 13.7%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates.





In 9M25, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 171.5 million, or 2.2%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to a foreign currency translation effect of Ps. 1,740.5 million, partially offset by the increase in EBITDA described above.

During 9M25, net income increased by Ps. 1,503.0 million, or 22.4%, compared to 9M24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses. Income tax expense for the period increased by Ps. 696.5 million, composed of a Ps. 714.8 million increase in current income tax, partially offset by a Ps. 18.3 million increase in deferred tax benefit.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2025, increased by Ps. 3, 671.2 million compared to September 30, 2024, primarily due to the following items: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 5,598.2 million, ii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 888.6 million, iii) Advanced payments to suppliers of Ps. 869.3 million, iv) Trade accounts receivable of Ps. 722.4 million, v) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 754.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 4,158.3 million, and a Ps. 511.5 million decrease in airport concessions.

As of September 30, 2025, total liabilities increased by Ps. 1,849.2 million compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to i) Bonds certificates of Ps. 7,500.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in i) Dividends payable of Ps. 3,501.6 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 855.6 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 530.2 million, and iv) Taxes payable of Ps. 109.0 million.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.





Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 1,417,532 1,675,393 18.2 % 3,982,181 4,826,909 21.2 % Non-aeronautical services 352,935 366,762 3.9 % 980,667 1,076,093 9.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 603,457 32,396 (94.6 %) 1,810,371 2,381,248 31.5 % Total Revenues 2,373,924 2,074,551 (12.6 %) 6,773,219 8,284,250 22.3 % Operating income 1,015,291 1,279,842 26.1 % 3,372,720 3,704,807 9.8 % EBITDA 1,200,463 1,500,475 25.0 % 3,815,548 4,344,993 13.9 % Tijuana Aeronautical services 706,053 854,459 21.0 % 2,036,395 2,442,392 19.9 % Non-aeronautical services 116,154 130,331 12.2 % 406,706 380,982 (6.3 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 83,488 386,094 362.5 % 250,464 1,158,282 362.5 % Total Revenues 905,697 1,370,884 51.4 % 2,693,565 3,981,656 47.8 % Operating income 427,131 539,959 26.4 % 1,337,424 1,512,347 13.1 % EBITDA 549,019 668,966 21.8 % 1,688,143 1,893,364 12.2 % Los Cabos Aeronautical services 579,520 682,610 17.8 % 2,040,450 2,533,180 24.1 % Non-aeronautical services 303,020 299,056 (1.3 %) 954,709 1,011,056 5.9 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 149,281 205,863 37.9 % 447,844 617,590 37.9 % Total Revenues 1,031,821 1,187,529 15.1 % 3,443,002 4,161,825 20.9 % Operating income 452,723 528,725 16.8 % 1,880,936 2,174,338 15.6 % EBITDA 544,826 633,293 16.2 % 2,152,122 2,480,243 15.2 % Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 417,191 489,808 17.4 % 1,803,364 2,198,758 21.9 % Non-aeronautical services 125,653 131,037 4.3 % 449,813 502,084 11.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 371,727 503,536 35.5 % 1,115,182 1,510,609 35.5 % Total Revenues 914,572 1,124,382 22.9 % 3,368,359 4,211,452 25.0 % Operating income 277,152 322,377 16.3 % 1,461,358 1,687,809 15.5 % EBITDA 331,539 384,674 16.0 % 1,624,594 1,878,895 15.7 % Montego Bay Aeronautical services 449,879 489,463 8.8 % 1,415,149 1,593,262 12.6 % Non-aeronautical services 211,571 233,167 10.2 % 610,416 709,717 16.3 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 47,058 50,427 7.2 % 127,739 163,781 28.2 % Total Revenues 708,508 773,056 9.1 % 2,153,303 2,466,760 14.6 % Operating income 241,419 245,526 1.7 % 782,524 893,543 14.2 % EBITDA 320,937 328,900 2.5 % 1,002,645 1,152,712 15.0 %





Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 250,429 292,742 16.9 % 678,494 841,372 24.0 % Non-aeronautical services 50,164 49,266 (1.8 %) 142,768 146,806 2.8 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 55,538 130,222 134.5 % 166,613 390,665 134.5 % Total Revenues 356,130 472,230 32.6 % 987,875 1,378,844 39.6 % Operating income 188,197 219,684 16.7 % 527,958 627,259 18.8 % EBITDA 210,608 244,716 16.2 % 593,613 703,666 18.5 % Hermosillo Aeronautical services 127,518 160,028 25.5 % 377,662 465,274 23.2 % Non-aeronautical services 29,928 26,563 (11.2 %) 86,895 83,324 (4.1 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 16,079 17,224 7.1 % 48,238 51,672 7.1 % Total Revenues 173,525 203,814 17.5 % 512,795 600,270 17.1 % Operating income 66,727 87,456 31.1 % 217,425 263,677 21.3 % EBITDA 91,963 113,054 22.9 % 293,241 341,316 16.4 % Others(1) Aeronautical services 679,158 829,540 22.1 % 1,816,968 2,335,215 28.5 % Non-aeronautical services 108,815 116,614 7.2 % 318,032 350,690 10.3 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 174,560 345,298 97.8 % 348,525 735,538 111.0 % Total Revenues 962,533 1,291,453 34.2 % 2,483,527 3,421,444 37.8 % Operating income 550,978 286,831 (47.9 %) 562,107 767,852 36.6 % EBITDA 518,842 389,296 (25.0 %) 828,426 1,078,393 30.2 % Total Aeronautical services 4,627,280 5,474,043 18.3 % 14,150,662 17,236,363 21.8 % Non-aeronautical services 1,298,239 1,352,796 4.2 % 3,950,006 4,260,752 7.9 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 1,501,188 1,671,060 11.3 % 4,314,977 7,009,385 62.4 % Total Revenues 7,426,706 8,497,899 14.4 % 22,415,645 28,506,500 27.2 % Operating income 3,219,617 3,510,402 9.0 % 10,142,452 11,631,632 14.7 % EBITDA 3,768,198 4,263,373 13.1 % 11,998,332 13,873,582 15.6 %

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.



Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):

2024

2025 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 15,828,015 11,669,498 (4,158,517 ) (26.3 %) Trade accounts receivable - Net 2,370,326 3,092,764 722,438 30.5 % Other current assets 1,325,663 1,300,225 (25,438 ) (1.9 %) Total current assets 19,524,004 16,062,487 (3,461,517 ) (17.7 %) Advanced payments to suppliers 1,391,549 2,260,819 869,270 62.5 % Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 4,526,156 4,483,734 (42,422 ) (0.9 %) Improvements to concession assets - Net 33,301,904 38,900,075 5,598,171 16.8 % Airport concessions - Net 9,443,181 8,931,658 (511,523 ) (5.4 %) Rights to use airport facilities - Net 1,008,491 954,626 (53,865 ) (5.3 %) Other acquired rights 979,647 1,868,285 888,638 90.7 % Deferred income taxes - Net 7,934,352 8,688,584 754,232 9.5 % Other non-current assets 1,126,077 756,308 (369,769 ) (32.8 %) Total assets 79,235,361 82,906,575 3,671,214 4.6 % Liabilities Current liabilities 13,049,798 7,975,005 (5,074,794 ) (38.9 %) Long-term liabilities 44,664,952 51,588,892 6,923,940 15.5 % Total liabilities 57,714,751 59,563,897 1,849,146 3.2 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,194,390 1,194,390 - 0.0 % Legal reserve 920,187 238,878 (681,309 ) (74.0 %) Net income 6,535,681 7,850,069 1,314,388 20.1 % Retained earnings 8,345,564 9,130,159 784,595 9.4 % Reserve for share repurchase 2,500,000 2,500,000 - 0.0 % Foreign currency translation reserve 681,626 95,577 (586,049 ) (86.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net (1,741 ) 32,120 33,861 (1944.9 %) Cash flow hedges- Net 13,191 - (13,191 ) (100.0 %) Total controlling interest 20,188,898 21,041,193 852,295 4.2 % Non-controlling interest 1,331,712 2,301,488 969,776 72.8 % Total stockholder's equity 21,520,610 23,342,681 1,822,071 8.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 79,235,361 82,906,575 3,671,214 4.6 %

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.



Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 1,982,829 2,695,980 36.0 % 6,706,263 8,209,234 22.4 % Postemployment benefit costs 15,126 18,062 19.4 % 42,678 47,683 11.7 % Allowance expected credit loss 12,559 11,130 (11.4 %) 31,086 23,398 (24.7 %) Depreciation and amortization 787,295 935,683 18.8 % 2,137,595 2,793,217 30.7 % Loss (gain) on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets 9,561 (435 ) (104.5 %) 21,321 924 (95.7 %) Interest expense 1,066,482 1,028,380 (3.6 %) 3,044,373 3,309,889 8.7 % Provisions 374,058 10,026 (97.3 %) 390,308 (11,641 ) (103.0 %) Income tax expense 677,524 792,158 16.9 % 2,193,977 2,890,438 31.7 % Unrealized exchange loss 348,304 (87,406 ) (125.1 %) 574,167 (30,602 ) (105.3 %) 5,273,738 5,403,578 2.5 % 15,141,769 17,232,539 13.8 % Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (120,529 ) 43,028 (135.7 %) (203,657 ) (450,686 ) 121.3 % Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (14,850 ) (154,167 ) 938.2 % 776,373 (46,803 ) (106.0 %) Increase (decrease) Concession taxes payable (67,357 ) (39,589 ) (41.2 %) (176,389 ) (254,695 ) 44.4 % Accounts payable 71,762 1,488,079 1973.6 % (402,843 ) 1,441,592 (457.9 %) Cash generated by operating activities 5,142,764 6,740,929 31.1 % 15,135,253 17,921,947 18.4 % Income taxes paid (945,118 ) (2,477,296 ) 162.1 % (2,532,066 ) (4,802,085 ) 89.7 % Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,197,646 4,263,633 1.6 % 12,603,186 13,119,861 4.1 % Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (2,117,161 ) (4,218,537 ) 99.3 % (5,226,435 ) (6,603,300 ) 26.3 % Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 662 836 26.3 % 4,897 2,610 (46.7 %) Other investment activities (46,510 ) 1,079,384 (2420.8 %) 25,760 (653,186 ) (2635.7 %) Business acquisition - - 0.0 % (875,504 ) - (100.0 %) Net cash used by investment activities (2,163,009 ) (3,138,317 ) 45.1 % (6,071,283 ) (7,253,875 ) 19.5 % Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends declared and paid - (4,254,436 ) 100.0 % - (8,508,872 ) 100.0 % Dividends paid non-controlling interest (70,061 ) (411,347 ) 487.1 % (135,485 ) (564,228 ) 316.5 % Capital reduction (3,501,573 ) - (100.0 %) (3,501,573 ) - (100.0 %) Bond certificates issued 5,648,134 8,500,000 50.5 % 8,648,134 14,500,000 67.7 % Bond certificates paid - - 0.0 % (3,000,000 ) (7,000,000 ) 133.3 % Bank loans paid (2,425 ) (2,233,515 ) 92003.7 % (70,842 ) (5,688,452 ) 7929.8 % Bank loans - 693,817 100.0 % 875,000 3,942,915 350.6 % Interest paid on bank loans (720,907 ) (1,131,482 ) 57.0 % (3,105,389 ) (3,437,967 ) 10.7 % Interest paid on lease (879 ) (493 ) (43.9 %) (2,910 ) (1,775 ) (39.0 %) Payments of obligations for leasing (10,286 ) (9,449 ) (8.1 %) (19,193 ) (28,348 ) 47.7 % Net cash flows used in financing activities 1,342,003 1,153,095 (14.1 %) (312,258 ) (6,786,727 ) 2073.4 % Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (133,525 ) (306,255 ) 129.4 % (446,842 ) (875,787 ) 96.0 % Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,243,115 1,972,156 (39.2 %) 5,772,803 (1,796,529 ) (131.1 %) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 12,584,900 9,697,343 (22.9 %) 10,055,211 13,466,026 33.9 % Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15,828,015 11,669,498 (26.3 %) 15,828,015 11,669,498 (26.3 %)





Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 4,627,601 5,474,043 18.3 % 14,150,663 17,236,364 21.8 % Non-aeronautical services 2,103,878 2,431,480 15.6 % 5,521,018 7,268,014 31.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 1,501,188 1,671,060 11.3 % 4,314,977 7,009,385 62.4 % Total revenues 8,232,667 9,576,583 16.3 % 23,986,658 31,513,762 31.4 % Operating costs Costs of services: 1,435,204 1,637,006 14.1 % 3,720,973 4,644,243 24.8 % Employee costs 573,117 633,119 10.5 % 1,522,994 1,885,203 23.8 % Maintenance 213,360 307,625 44.2 % 555,642 821,358 47.8 % Safety, security & insurance 220,486 243,706 10.5 % 602,508 691,429 14.8 % Utilities 160,803 174,887 8.8 % 396,811 448,850 13.1 % Business operated directly by us 72,858 84,697 16.3 % 219,017 258,665 18.1 % Other operating expenses 194,580 192,972 (0.8 %) 424,000 538,738 27.1 % Technical assistance fees 200,635 226,322 12.8 % 627,172 731,901 16.7 % Concession taxes 598,091 963,943 61.2 % 1,991,302 2,954,025 48.3 % Depreciation and amortization 787,295 935,683 18.8 % 2,137,595 2,793,217 30.7 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 1,501,188 1,671,060 11.3 % 4,314,977 7,009,385 62.4 % Other (income) (10,082 ) (7,397 ) (26.6 %) (22,474 ) (43,542 ) 93.7 % Total operating costs 4,512,331 5,426,617 20.3 % 12,769,544 18,089,229 41.7 % Income from operations 3,720,336 4,149,966 11.5 % 11,217,114 13,424,533 19.7 % Financial Result (1,059,983 ) (661,828 ) (37.6 %) (2,316,875 ) (2,324,863 ) 0.3 % Income before income taxes 2,660,353 3,488,138 31.1 % 8,900,239 11,099,670 24.7 % Income taxes (677,524 ) (792,158 ) 16.9 % (2,193,977 ) (2,890,438 ) 31.7 % Net income 1,982,829 2,695,980 36.0 % 6,706,263 8,209,234 22.4 % Currency translation effect 651,897 (231,955 ) (135.6 %) 1,019,679 (730,540 ) (171.6 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (12,124 ) 2,692 (122.2 %) (47,527 ) 4,584 (109.6 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (2,052 ) (8,929 ) 335.1 % 177 23,837 13367.2 % Comprehensive income 2,620,550 2,457,788 (6.2 %) 7,678,591 7,507,114 (2.2 %) Non-controlling interest (140,692 ) (96,975 ) (31.1 %) (268,334 ) (302,853 ) 12.9 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,479,858 2,360,813 (4.8 %) 7,410,259 7,204,263 (2.8 %)

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.



Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2024 8,197,536 478,185 2,500,000 8,787,568 (181,508 ) 19,781,783 1,162,864 20,944,646 Increase legal reserve - 442,002 - (442,002 ) - - - - Capital reduction (7,003,146 ) - - - - (7,003,146 ) - (7,003,146 ) Dividends declared non-controlling interest - - - - - - (99,485 ) (99,485 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - 6,535,680 - 6,535,680 170,589 6,706,269 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - 921,933 921,933 97,744 1,019,677 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - 177 177 - 177 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - (47,527 ) (47,527 ) - (47,527 ) Balance as of September 30, 2024 1,194,390 920,187 2,500,000 14,881,246 693,075 20,188,898 1,331,712 21,520,610 Balance as of January 1, 2025 1,194,390 920,187 2,500,000 16,957,723 773,499 22,345,799 2,275,940 24,621,739 Decrease legal reserve - (681,309 ) - 681,309 - - - - Dividends declared - - - (8,508,872 ) - (8,508,872 ) (277,305 ) (8,786,177 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - 7,850,068 - 7,850,068 359,171 8,209,239 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - (674,223 ) (674,223 ) (56,318 ) (730,541 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - 23,837 23,837 - 23,837 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - 4,584 4,584 - 4,584 Balance as of September 30, 2025 1,194,390 238,878 2,500,000 16,980,228 127,697 21,041,192 2,301,488 23,342,681

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.



As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

3Q24 3Q25 Change 9M24 9M25 Change Total passengers 15,273.1 15,659.6 2.5 % 46,137.3 47,808.4 3.6 % Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 720.9 717.5 (0.5 %) 2,064.0 2,054.8 (0.4 %) Total WLUs 15,994.0 16,377.1 2.4 % 48,201.3 49,863.2 3.4 % Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 440.7 504.8 14.5 % 426.4 512.6 20.2 % Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 289.3 334.2 15.5 % 293.6 345.7 17.7 % Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 137.8 155.3 12.7 % 119.7 152.0 27.0 % Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 89.7 100.0 11.4 % 77.2 93.1 20.7 %

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).