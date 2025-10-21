The 6th Annual Seedly Personal Finance Festival Rallies Over 3,800 Singaporeans to Offer Insights into Economic Volatility

MoneyHero strengthens brand leadership and monetisation with 3,800-attendee Seedly Personal Finance Festival in Singapore

Strong attendance signals strong demand for financial guidance amid economic uncertainty

The Seedly x SingSaver Personal Finance Festival featured over 65 speakers, including Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow



SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the successful conclusion of the Seedly x SingSaver Personal Finance Festival (PFF), which attracted more than 3,800 attendees at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Now in its sixth year, the Seedly Personal Finance Festival broadened its reach through the integration with SingSaver to create a richer, more interactive experience for participants.

Festival Highlights: Brand Reach, Monetisation & Community Engagement

This year’s Festival brought together more than 3,800 attendees focused on building financial resilience and empowerment. Under the theme “Explore Singapore!” and in celebration of the SG60 national milestone, the Festival provided a forum for attendees to reflect on Singapore’s achievements and enduring spirit of innovation, while inspiring them to plan with confidence for their financial futures.

The Festival emphasised three priorities: financial resilience, strategic wealth building, and adapting to a rapidly changing global economy. Across 16 hours of curated talks, workshops, and interactive sessions, more than 65 distinguished speakers and panellists shared practical strategies and actionable insights to help individuals navigate today’s economic environment.

Beyond the main stage, 19 sponsors and partners activated immersive brand experiences across the venue, transforming the Festival into a dynamic marketplace of ideas and opportunities. These activations enabled direct engagement with the unified Seedly and SingSaver community, helping participants make informed decisions and deepen their financial knowledge.

Minister Siow Underscores Importance of Long-Term Financial Discipline

The Festival featured a headline fireside chat between Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, and Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero Group, titled “Growing Together with Singapore?”.

Minister Siow noted that the global landscape is now more complex, fragmented and uncertain. He emphasised the need for long-term financial discipline and readiness for external shocks. He also encouraged Singaporeans to invest in their skills and network. Minister Siow reflected that the fundamental principles of personal finance have stood the test of time – discipline, prudent planning and long-term thinking. These same principles guide how Singapore manages its national finances.

MoneyHero Reaffirms Commitment to Collaborative Growth

Reflecting on the Festival’s success and the concurrent celebration of the Company’s second year anniversary as a Nasdaq-listed company, the Festival reinforced the Company’s commitment to innovation and partnership across its ecosystem.

Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero Group, said, “The spirit of this event, gathering 3,800 Singaporeans seeking practical financial knowledge underscores not only the strong need for the tools and guidance that help people make sound financial decisions, but also the importance of collaborative innovation and operational efficiency in delivering high‑quality financial products to meet that demand. Leveraging AI, we are working to enhance the end‑to‑end digital journey for Singaporeans, including personalised product insights that will benefit users while improving conversion and unit economics for our financial institution partners, supported by our large, engaged, and growing audience. As we mark our second anniversary on Nasdaq, our vision of guiding everyone toward a resilient financial future is a shared commitment. Through our growing partnership ecosystem, we will continue to innovate and deliver value for our customers and stakeholders.”

The Seedly x SingSaver Personal Finance Festival provided Singaporeans with practical tools and strategies aligned with the national priority of long-term planning, positioning attendees to strengthen their financial resilience in the face of increased volatility.

​​​​About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at 30 June 2025, and had approximately 5.3 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 30 June 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

