Hepsor AS Group company Hepsor Jugla SIA has signed a loan agreement in the amount 8.4 million euros to finance the construction of the Zaļā Jugla project.

On October 20, 2025, Hepsor Jugla SIA, a company belonging to the Hepsor AS Group, and BluOr Bank AS signed a loan agreement in the amount of 8.4 million euros. The purpose of the loan is to finance the construction of the first phase of the Zaļā Jugla residential development project and the establishment of infrastructure at Braila iela 23, Jugla, Riga.

In the first phase of the project, two apartment buildings will be constructed, comprising a total of 70 apartments and 4,262 m² of sellable area. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The full Zaļā Jugla residential development project foresees the construction of three apartment buildings with a total of 105 apartments and 6,393 m² of sellable area. The estimated total cost of both phases is EUR 15 million.

More information about Zaļā Jugla project: https://hepsor.lv/zalajugla/?q=eng

To date, Hepsor has completed a total of 404 homes in Latvia, 97% of which have been sold. In the coming years, more than 500 new homes are expected to be completed.

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5692 4919

E-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 178,200 m2.