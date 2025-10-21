Utah Company Hawx to Sponsor First-Ever Ski Mountaineering World Cup in the United States



SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawx Smart Pest Control, recently honored as one of the top 50 fastest-growing companies in Utah for 2024 and the state’s fastest-growing pest control brand, announced today its sponsorship of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup’s inaugural U.S. event. The International Ski Mountaineering Federation will bring the 2025/26 World Cup season opener to Utah on December 6-7, 2025 at Solitude Mountain Resort, marking a major milestone for the region as it hosts this global competition for the first time.

Hawx's logo will be featured on the official event website for the World Cup, which will serve as the final Olympic qualification event before ski mountaineering's debut at Milano-Cortina 2026. The event will attract elite athletes from around the world for two days of mixed relay and sprint racing on Utah's challenging mountain terrain.

Hawx CEO Scott Wilson said, “As a company rooted deep in Utah’s community, we’re proud to support the first Ski Mountaineering World Cup on American soil. Our team’s relentless growth mirrors the innovation and drive that define Utah, and we’re excited to share this world-class event with the place we call home.”

The 2025 event is made possible due to the leadership of USA Skimo, the national governing body for ski mountaineering in the United States. Michael Paulus, who serves as vice president of USA Skimo and whose family office, PCM Growth, backs Hawx, has played a key role in the organization’s expansion and in bringing international events like the World Cup to American athletes and audiences. Under the stewardship of Paulus and USA Skimo’s board, the organization continues to foster the sport’s growth, develop Olympic pathways for U.S. athletes, and promote youth participation throughout the country.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Ogden, Utah, Hawx has experienced rapid growth under PCM Growth’s ownership while remaining deeply connected to the local Utah community. The company's rise mirrors Utah’s own growth as a premier destination for global winter sports. Hawx's commitment to innovation and service has enabled it to expand from a single location to a nationwide operation, while maintaining its dedication to giving back to the communities it serves.

