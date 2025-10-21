Jeff Kaulbars Corp Launches “Build With Purpose” Consulting Agency to Empower Latino Entrepreneurs Across the U.S.

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida entrepreneur Jeff Kaulbars, founder of Jeff Kaulbars Corp, has officially announced the launch of “Build With Purpose”, a consulting agency dedicated to helping Latino business owners systemize, scale, and achieve sustainable success. The initiative, anchored by Kaulbars’ proprietary BIGS System, will debut with a live event in Naples on December 13, 2025, featuring a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs including Paul Getter, Steven Thomas, Miles Ponce, and Melissa Montoya.





The BIGS System—a structured framework that breaks down annual goals into 52 actionable weekly milestones—has already proven transformative for dozens of entrepreneurs across Florida. Designed to provide comprehensive support in operations, sales, and financial literacy, the program aims to bridge the gap between hard work and high performance, empowering Latino business owners to create generational wealth and legacy.

“92% of entrepreneurs never reach their goals; become part of the 8% who do,” — Jeff Kaulbars, Founder & CEO, Jeff Kaulbars Corp.

Empowering the Fastest-Growing Business Community

Latino entrepreneurs are the fastest-growing segment of small business owners in the U.S., contributing more than $800 billion annually to the national economy. Yet, many continue to face barriers in mentorship, systems, and capital access. Through Build With Purpose, Kaulbars—who has built multiple 8-figure service-based companies with over 95% Latino workforce—aims to close that gap.

Over the last three decades, Kaulbars has helped dozens of his former employees transition from workers to business owners, with many now leading six-, seven-, and eight-figure companies. One of his most notable success stories is a former Guatemalan laborer who rose from entry-level employee to managing over 100 staff members and now operates a $15 million company of his own.

About Jeff Kaulbars Corp

Jeff Kaulbars Corp is a Florida-based consulting agency dedicated to helping Latino entrepreneurs grow and scale their service-based businesses. Through culturally informed mentorship and proven frameworks like the BIGS System, the company provides actionable strategies in operations, sales, and financial literacy. Founded by Jeff Kaulbars, the agency’s mission is to create success that honours family, community, and legacy, transforming hard-working individuals into high-performing business leaders.

Event Launch: December 13, 2025 – Naples, Florida

Website: www.jeffkaulbars.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Kaulbars

Email: support@jeffkaulbars.com

Ph. - 239-788-5735

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jeff Kaulbars Corp. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility .Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55af9a08-c782-487e-8cf1-950079e1b66f