Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc


Irish Continental Group plc

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 20th October 2025.

Number of Shares: 485,373 (four hundred and eighty-five thousand, three hundred and seventy-three) ICG Units, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.75 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.                                                           

Dublin
21st October 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie



Recommended Reading