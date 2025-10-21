NBPE - September Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





NBPE Announces September Monthly NAV Estimate

St Peter Port, Guernsey 21 October 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 30 September 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (30 September 2025)

NAV per share was $27.44 (£20.38), a total return of (1.3%) in the month

$10 million deployed into a new investment in Infra Group, alongside PAI in September; $23 million deployed into new and follow on investments year to date

$15 million of proceeds received in September; total proceeds received of $101 million year to date with a further $64 million expected in the coming months

$265 million of available liquidity at 30 September 2025

~261k shares repurchased (~$5.1 million) in September 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28% resulting in ~$0.05 NAV per share accretion

Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~1.4m shares (~$28 million) at a weighted average discount of 28%, resulting in ~$0.25 NAV per share accretion

As of 30 September 2025 Year-to- Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 3.1% 3.7% 11.5%

3.7% 62.3%

10.2% 163.1%

10.2% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 17.8% 17.7% 92.0%

24.3% 100.6%

14.9% 239.5%

13.0% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (1.0%) (2.9%) 10.9%

3.5% 91.3%

13.9% 208.7%

11.9% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 16.6% 16.2% 50.0%

14.5% 84.1%

13.0% 118.3%

8.1%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 30 September 2025

NAV performance during the month driven by:

(0.9%) NAV decrease ($11 million) from updated private company valuation information

(0.4%) NAV decrease ($6 million) from changes in quoted holdings

Immaterial impact on NAV per Share from changes in FX rates

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

0.2% of NAV per Share accretion from share buybacks





$15 million of proceeds received in September

~$15 million received from the full exit of Unity and partial realisations from By Light, Brightview and Holley Performance Products

$101 million of proceeds received year to date, with a further $64m of proceeds expected in coming months

$10 million deployed into one new investment, Infra Group

In September 2025, NBPE invested $10m in the Infra Group, a network infrastructure provider, alongside PAI

We believe this was an attractive opportunity to invest in a leading business with scale advantages and significant customer relationships in a growing market for critical infrastructure. Infra Group is also an attractive consolidation platform in a highly fragmented market.

$23 million deployed into one new and three follow-on investments year to date





$265 million of total liquidity at 30 September 2025

$55 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





2025 Share Buybacks

~261k shares repurchased in September 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.05 per share

Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~1.4m shares at a weighted average discount of 28% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.25 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 September 2025 was based on the following information:

7% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2025 6% in public securities 1% in private direct investments

93% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2025 93% in private direct investments







For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 30 September 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer $91.4 7.2% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 64.3 5.1% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 49.0 3.8% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 47.6 3.7% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.3% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 39.1 3.1% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 38.6 3.0% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.5 2.9% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 35.1 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.4 2.5% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 31.7 2.5% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.0 2.3% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.6 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.2 2.1% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 26.0 2.0% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.8 2.0% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 25.4 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 25.2 2.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 25.0 2.0% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.7 1.9% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 1.9% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.9 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.6% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 19.0 1.5% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.9 1.5% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 17.0 1.3% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.8 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $1,000.8 78.6%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 76% Europe 24% Asia / Rest of World 0% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 22% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 19% Financial Services 15% Business Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 5% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 10% 2017 14% 2018 13% 2019 14% 2020 12% 2021 18% 2022 6% 2023 2% 2024 9% 2025 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

1 Based on net asset value.

Attachment