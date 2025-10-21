Siili Solutions Plc Financial calendar and annual general meeting 2026



Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 October 2025 at 10:00 EEST



Siili Solutions Plc publishes its financial reports in 2026 as follows:

Financial statement bulletin for 2025 on 11 February 2026

Annual report 2025, including a sustainability report in accordance with CSRD, on week 11

Business review for January-March 2026 on 28 April 2026

Half-yearly report for January-June 2026 on 11 August 2026

Business review for January-September 2026 on 28 October 2026

Financial statement bulletin 2025 and half-yearly report for 2026 will be published on or about 9:00 am. Business reviews will be published on the abovementioned days on or about 10:00 am at the latest.



The annual general meeting of Siili Solutions Plc is planned to be held on 8 April 2026 in Helsinki, Finland.



For further information:

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Phone: +358 (0)40 4176221, email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/en



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en