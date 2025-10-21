CECOCECO Brings First Curved ArtMorph Installation to Workspace Design Show Amsterdam 2025

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a leading innovator in the lighting and display industry, announces its participation in the Workspace Design Show 2025, taking place November 5–6 in Amsterdam. As the key event for the Benelux workplace design community, the show brings together architects and designers to explore the future of workspace. At Booth #B92, CECOCECO will debut the first-ever curved ArtMorph installation, presented under the theme “Living Rhythm of Curves.”

Living Rhythm of Curves

The centerpiece of CECOCECO’s booth is an ArtMorph wall featuring a curved segment that transform the installation into a flowing architectural statement. The installation embodies rhythm both on the surface and in space:

Curved Form: the ArtMorph wall extended seamlessly into a curved structure, introducing fluidity and guiding visitors’ movement through the space.



Woodgrain with Rhythmic Patterns: Various woodgrains are arranged into geometric patterns in a regular sequence, creating a visual rhythm that draws on classical architectural design while infusing the surface with contemporary vitality.



Storytelling with ArtMorph Edge

In front of the main curved wall, CECOCECO will present a corner-form ArtMorph table integrating ArtMorph Edge. With a textile-inspired surface, the installation demonstrates how angular modules expand the platform’s design flexibility.

ArtMorph: Standard modular panels that integrate textured and programmable light to enhance ambient experience.

ArtMorph Edge: A 90-degree corner solution enabling seamless visual transitions across architectural boundaries.

Stage Design with Caspar Schwarz Architects

Beyond the booth, ArtMorph will also feature in the Occupiers Forum Space designed by Caspar Schwarz Architects. ArtMorph serves as a stage backdrop inspired by the concept of “speakers,” drawing focus to the stage. With an orange textile texture, the installation brings warmth and vibrancy to the forum, reinforcing ArtMorph’s role as a storytelling medium.

Visit CECOCECO at Booth #B92 to experience how rhythm and curves transform workplace design with ArtMorph.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO brings decades of expertise in lighting and display technology. Building on this strong foundation, the company reimagines traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression—transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive, visually dynamic experiences that blur the boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

