Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Blood Disorders), Service, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 8.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.87% from 2025 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for affordable biologics.







Biosimilars offer cost-effective alternatives to expensive branded biologics, making them highly suitable for healthcare systems and patients. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing biosimilar production to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to reduce operational costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate time-to-market. This growing demand and patent expirations of blockbuster biologics fuel strong market expansion for contract manufacturing services, enabling drug developers to focus on innovation while leveraging CMOs' expertise in large-scale, efficient biosimilar production.



In addition, expiration of patents for blockbuster biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin analogs, and growth factors has opened significant opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers. With billions of dollars in biologics revenue at stake, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly racing to develop biosimilars to capture market share. However, due to high production complexity, many companies rely on contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) with specialized expertise in biologics development, scale-up, and regulatory compliance. This trend accelerates outsourcing partnerships, enabling faster biosimilar launches while reducing risks and operational costs, thereby driving market growth.



Furthermore, contract manufacturing organizations are heavily investing in advanced biomanufacturing technologies, including single-use systems, high-capacity bioreactors, and continuous processing, to meet the rising demand for biosimilars. These technological advancements enhance efficiency, flexibility, and scalability, attracting pharmaceutical companies to partner with CMOs. In addition, CMOs are expanding global facilities to comply with regional regulatory standards, supporting multinational drug launches. Such expansions enable biosimilar developers to overcome infrastructure limitations, reduce upfront investment costs, and accelerate commercialization timelines. The increasing sophistication and global footprint of CMOs make them indispensable partners, propelling market growth.



Besides these, supportive regulatory environments in key markets such as the U.S., Europe, and emerging economies are fostering the adoption of biosimilars. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA and EMA have established streamlined approval pathways, ensuring safety and efficacy while expediting market entry. These frameworks encourage investment in biosimilar development, driving demand for high-quality manufacturing partners. Contract manufacturing organizations benefit from their expertise in adhering to stringent regulatory standards, providing companies with compliance assurance and global market access. As regulatory clarity improves worldwide, the reliance on CMOs for biosimilar production is expected to intensify, boosting market growth further.



Global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market report based on source, service, therapeutic area, and region.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.4. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.5. Service Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. Technological Advancements

3.7. Supply Chain Analysis

3.8. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Source Movement Analysis

4.3. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Source, 2021-2033

4.4. Mammalian

4.5. Non-mammalian



Chapter 5. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Service Movement Analysis

5.3. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021-2033

5.4. Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

5.5. Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins



Chapter 6. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis

6.3. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2033

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Blood Disorders

6.6. Growth Hormonal Deficiency

6.7. Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders

6.8. Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Movement Analysis

7.3. Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.1.1. Market Leaders

8.1.2. Emerging Players

8.2. Company Market Assessment Analysis, 2024 (Company Heat Map Analysis)

8.3. Key Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Catalent, Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics

ProBioGen

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Binex Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Cambrex Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Siegfried Holding AG

