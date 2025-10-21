Research Antibodies Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies Lead in $3.91 Billion Market by 2033

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Specificity, Technology, Source, Application, End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global research antibodies market size was estimated at USD 1.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2025 to 2033. The market for research antibodies is expanding rapidly due to the rising incidence of infectious and chronic illnesses, improvements in proteomics and genomics research, and the growing use of personalized medicine.
Global Research Antibodies Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global research antibodies market report based on product, specificity, technology, source, application, end use, and region.
Companies Profiled
The leading players profiled in this Research Antibodies market report include:
- Abcam Plc.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Proteintech Group, Inc.
- Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Segmentation:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
Specificity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Polyclonal Antibodies
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Immunohistochemistry
- Immunofluorescence
- Western Blotting
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunoprecipitation
- ELISA
- Others
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Mouse
- Rabbit
- Goat
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunology
- Oncology
- Stem Cells
- Neurobiology
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
