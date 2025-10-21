Research Antibodies Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies Lead in $3.91 Billion Market by 2033

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Specificity, Technology, Source, Application, End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global research antibodies market size was estimated at USD 1.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2025 to 2033. The market for research antibodies is expanding rapidly due to the rising incidence of infectious and chronic illnesses, improvements in proteomics and genomics research, and the growing use of personalized medicine.







Global Research Antibodies Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global research antibodies market report based on product, specificity, technology, source, application, end use, and region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Report Segmentation:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Specificity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Mouse

Rabbit

Goat

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Abcam Plc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Techne Corporation

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc.

