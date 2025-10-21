PrestoDoctor Expands Into Michigan Ahead of New Cannabis Tax Changes

Mesquite, NV, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV — October 21, 2025 — Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) subsidiary PrestoDoctor, a national leader in cannabis telehealth and patient-care certification services, today announced its official expansion into the State of Michigan. This move marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to grow its footprint across key regulated cannabis markets, providing telemedicine evaluations and patient-wellness services that connect licensed physicians with qualified cannabis patients statewide.

“Our mission at PrestoDoctor has always been to ensure safe, compliant, and accessible medical cannabis evaluations,” said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP), parent company of PrestoDoctor. “Michigan represents both a mature and evolving market, and with the state’s regulatory and tax landscape shifting significantly, our timing could not be better to help patients and operators navigate those changes.”

Strategic Context: Rising Cannabis Taxes & Market Implications

Michigan currently imposes a 10% excise tax on recreational cannabis sales, in addition to the 6% state sales tax, for a total retail tax burden of about 16%. Beginning January 1, 2026, legislation is expected to introduce a 24% wholesale tax on cannabis products, potentially raising the effective total tax rate to one of the highest in the United States.

Economic analysts have cautioned that this additional tax burden will likely increase retail prices while dampening overall sales activity. State fiscal projections anticipate a decline in retail cannabis sales of roughly 14%, reflecting consumer price sensitivity and the challenge for operators to maintain margins in a higher-tax environment.

By contrast, medical cannabis dispensaries in Michigan do not charge the 10% excise tax that applies to recreational purchases. Medical patients pay only the standard 6% state sales tax, meaning their total tax burden is less than half that faced by recreational consumers. As the new wholesale tax takes effect, this pricing gap could make medical certifications more economically advantageous for patients—potentially renewing interest in the state’s medical cannabis program.

Tobias added, “With Michigan’s cannabis taxes set to rise sharply on January 1, 2026, the companies that prepare now—by tightening compliance systems, optimizing patient engagement, and improving digital efficiency—will be the ones that remain competitive. PrestoDoctor is here to support that transition and ensure that patients continue to have access to affordable, regulated medical cannabis care in now 20 states across the nation.”

What PrestoDoctor Brings to Michigan

Telehealth evaluations connecting licensed physicians with patients seeking medical cannabis certification or renewals through a secure HIPAA-compliant platform.

Integrated patient-management services that streamline scheduling, documentation, and follow-up care, enabling operators and physicians to focus on quality outcomes.

Why Michigan?

Michigan remains one of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S., generating billions in annual sales.

The upcoming tax increase heightens the need for efficient, technology-driven solutions that help patients and operators manage higher costs.

PrestoDoctor’s entry supports Michigan’s goal of strengthening the regulated marketplace and ensuring continued access to licensed medical professionals.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor, a 51% owned subsidiary of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP), is a leading telehealth provider specializing in medical cannabis evaluations and patient-wellness certification. The company connects patients with licensed physicians through a secure online platform, offering compliant, confidential, and convenient access to medical cannabis recommendations in multiple U.S. states.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is a publicly traded company with operations that include telehealth services through its subsidiary PrestoDoctor. For more information and Company disclosures, visit OTC Markets.

