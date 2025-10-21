The 67th (Autumn 2025) Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition Concludes Successfully

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 18, 2025, the 67th (Autumn 2025) National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition & 2025 (Autumn) China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition successfully concluded its three-day run at Qingdao Cosmopolitan Exposition. Organized by Hainan Jing-Bo-Xin Exhibition Co., Ltd., the event attracted 1,661 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions and over 60,000 professional visitors.





Photo: A scene from the exhibition

Under the theme "Gathering Global Wisdom, Equipping the Future", the exposition showcased the latest advancements in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, and health product manufacturing. Leading companies chose the event to debut new technologies, highlighting the industry's trend toward intelligent and sustainable solutions.

During the event, precision business matchmaking yielded significant results. International procurement delegations from countries including Vietnam and Malaysia, along with leading domestic pharmaceutical companies such as Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical, engaged in in-depth discussions with high-quality exhibitors through one-on-one matchmaking sessions, reaching substantial cooperation intentions. Across the 150,000-square-meter exhibition area featuring 9,161 booths, procurement negotiations maintained strong momentum, fully demonstrating robust market demand and vibrant industry activity.

A series of professional forums provided deep industry insights. The "Innovation-Driven, Equipment Breakthrough-the Development Path of Cost Reduction and Efficiency Improvement in China’s Pharmaceutical Industry Forum" addressed cost reduction strategies, while the "Biopharmaceutical Processes and Equipment Development Seminar" explored emerging technologies. Throughout the event, 62 technical exchange sessions attracted over 1,300 participants, facilitating knowledge sharing on critical topics including API, preparation, digitalization, biopharmaceuticals, and regulatory updates.

The exposition also marked an evolution in collaboration models, with the organizer emphasizing a shift from traditional service provision to mutual value creation and partnership development between exhibitors and buyers.

Although the grand event in Qingdao has come to an end, the connections made, innovations showcased, and insights gained are expected to drive continued growth in the pharmaceutical equipment sector. The organizer extends sincere gratitude to all participants and looks forward to welcoming the industry again at the 2026 Spring Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition.

