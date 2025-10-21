InterDigital renews license agreement with Sharp and signs new IoT license

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has renewed its patent license agreement with Sharp and signed a new agreement with an EV charger manufacturer.

The Sharp agreement covers InterDigital’s wireless and video standard technologies, including 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and HEVC. The EV charging manufacturer agreement covers home and commercial EV chargers.

“This renewal, as well as our first agreement with an EV charging manufacturer, demonstrates the value of our innovation in both the smartphone and IoT markets,” commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “With around 85% of the smartphone market under license, we remain on course to hit our goal of $500 million in annualized recurring revenue in our smartphone program by 2027, and with our first agreement in the EV charging space, we are continuing our momentum in the CE, IoT/Auto licensing program.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

