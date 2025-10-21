Leading Companies in Bioseparation Systems Market: Strategies and Innovations Explored

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bioseparation systems is expected to grow from $32.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $45.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Biomolecules, such as proteins, nucleic acids and cells, can be separated, purified and recovered from complex biological mixtures or cell cultures using bioseparation systems. These systems are essential for producing high-purity products across various industries, particularly in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
There are many separation systems in commercial biotechnology, and the most used biopharmaceutical bioseparation methods include chromatography systems, centrifuges and membranes or filters. Chromatography remains the most widely used method in downstream biopharmaceutical processing and is the gold standard for purification procedures. From identifying potential drug candidates (highperformance liquid chromatography enables high-throughput screening) to ensuring the purity of drug formulations, analyzing bioavailability and release time of new drug formulations to establish dosages, and developing manufacturing techniques, chromatography is used at every stage of the drug development process.
The report provides an overview of the global bioseparation systems market and analyzes market trends. Global revenue (in $ millions) is assessed using 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the estimated year, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are projected from 2025 to 2030. The market is segmented based on product types, subtypes and regions. Regions are categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW), focusing on major countries in these regions.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.
An analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global bioseparation systems market, is also included. A dedicated section of company profiles offers an overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of industry leaders.
- 54 data tables and 59 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for separation systems for commercial biotechnology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections for CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation and forecast the market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, subtype and region
- Highlights of emerging technological trends, opportunities and gaps, estimating current and future demand for bio separation systems
- Information on latest developments and new industry research, upcoming technologies and economic trends
- Assessment of the various segments of the market, new applications for separation technology and overall industry trends, as well as the separation process for a variety of biomolecules, including proteins, RNA and DNA.
- Identification of one of the major drivers for the separations system market: the development by the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries of proteins that can be used as biotherapeutic agents against many human diseases; another factor that will contribute to growth is the recognition of this technology in emerging markets such as Japan and the Pacific Rim countries.
- Assessments of trends based on various parameters, including projected sales for existing products, new product introductions and expanded indications for existing products.
- Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome those to enable the market to reach its commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies, and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading companies of the industryThermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, and Waters Corp
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$32.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$45.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Technology Background
- Principles of Bioseparation Engineering
- Physicochemical Basis of Bioseparation Processes
- Downstream Processing and Bioseparation
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Bioseparation Systems Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Technological Advances in Bioseparation Systems
- Investments in Biopharmaceuticals
- Increasing Regulatory Compliance / GMPs in the Biotechnology Industry
- Market Restraints
- High Capital Expenditure
- Variability in Regulatory Standards
- Market Opportunities
- Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries
- Potential Use of Bioseparation Systems in Clinical Diagnostics
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments
- Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Single-Use Systems
- Advanced Membrane Technologies
- AI Integration in Chromatography Systems
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Chromatography
- Centrifugation
- Electrophoresis
- Membrane Filtration
- Flow Cytometry
- Microarray
- Lab-on-a-Chip
- Magnetic Separation
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Top Company Rankings, 2024
- Strategic Analysis
- New Product Launches
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
- Expansion
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Bioseparation Systems Market: ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Bioseparation Systems Market
- Understanding ESG Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
Chapter 9 Patent Landscape
- Patent Review
- Chromatography
- Centrifugation
- Membrane Filtration
- Flow Cytometry
- Electrophoresis
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cytiva
- Danaher Corp.
- Eppendorf Se
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Oxford Gene Technology Ip Ltd.
- Repligen Corp.
- Revvity
- Sartorius Ag
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Bioscience Gmbh
- Waters Corp.
