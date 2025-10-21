Leading Companies in Bioseparation Systems Market: Strategies and Innovations Explored

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for bioseparation systems is expected to grow from $32.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $45.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







Biomolecules, such as proteins, nucleic acids and cells, can be separated, purified and recovered from complex biological mixtures or cell cultures using bioseparation systems. These systems are essential for producing high-purity products across various industries, particularly in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



There are many separation systems in commercial biotechnology, and the most used biopharmaceutical bioseparation methods include chromatography systems, centrifuges and membranes or filters. Chromatography remains the most widely used method in downstream biopharmaceutical processing and is the gold standard for purification procedures. From identifying potential drug candidates (highperformance liquid chromatography enables high-throughput screening) to ensuring the purity of drug formulations, analyzing bioavailability and release time of new drug formulations to establish dosages, and developing manufacturing techniques, chromatography is used at every stage of the drug development process.



The report provides an overview of the global bioseparation systems market and analyzes market trends. Global revenue (in $ millions) is assessed using 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the estimated year, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are projected from 2025 to 2030. The market is segmented based on product types, subtypes and regions. Regions are categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW), focusing on major countries in these regions.

The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.



An analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key players in the global bioseparation systems market, is also included. A dedicated section of company profiles offers an overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of industry leaders.



54 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global market for separation systems for commercial biotechnology

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections for CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation and forecast the market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, subtype and region

Highlights of emerging technological trends, opportunities and gaps, estimating current and future demand for bio separation systems

Information on latest developments and new industry research, upcoming technologies and economic trends

Assessment of the various segments of the market, new applications for separation technology and overall industry trends, as well as the separation process for a variety of biomolecules, including proteins, RNA and DNA.

Identification of one of the major drivers for the separations system market: the development by the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries of proteins that can be used as biotherapeutic agents against many human diseases; another factor that will contribute to growth is the recognition of this technology in emerging markets such as Japan and the Pacific Rim countries.

Assessments of trends based on various parameters, including projected sales for existing products, new product introductions and expanded indications for existing products.

Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome those to enable the market to reach its commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies, and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading companies of the industryThermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, and Waters Corp



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $32.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Background

Principles of Bioseparation Engineering

Physicochemical Basis of Bioseparation Processes

Downstream Processing and Bioseparation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Bioseparation Systems Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Advances in Bioseparation Systems Investments in Biopharmaceuticals Increasing Regulatory Compliance / GMPs in the Biotechnology Industry

Market Restraints High Capital Expenditure Variability in Regulatory Standards

Market Opportunities Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries Potential Use of Bioseparation Systems in Clinical Diagnostics



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments

Emerging Trends and Technologies

Single-Use Systems

Advanced Membrane Technologies

AI Integration in Chromatography Systems

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Product

Chromatography Centrifugation Electrophoresis Membrane Filtration Flow Cytometry Microarray Lab-on-a-Chip Magnetic Separation

Market Breakdown by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Top Company Rankings, 2024

Strategic Analysis

New Product Launches

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions

Expansion

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Bioseparation Systems Market: ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Bioseparation Systems Market

Understanding ESG Data

ESG Performance Analysis

Chapter 9 Patent Landscape

Patent Review

Chromatography

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

Flow Cytometry

Electrophoresis

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cytiva

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf Se

Illumina Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Oxford Gene Technology Ip Ltd.

Repligen Corp.

Revvity

Sartorius Ag

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience Gmbh

Waters Corp.

