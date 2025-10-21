iQIYI to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on November 18, 2025.

iQIYI’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM on November 18, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on November 18, 2025, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10050841-gf2c89.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "iQIYI Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through November 25, 2025.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +1 855 883 1031 Passcode: 10050841



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

ir@qiyi.com