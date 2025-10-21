Home Healthcare Market Research Report 2025-2030: Leading Companies are Innovating and Introducing New Home Healthcare Products to Gain a Competitive Advantage

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market by Product (Therapeutic, Testing, Screening, Monitoring, Mobility Care), Service (Nursing, Infusion Therapy, Rehabilitation, Palliative Care), Indication (Cancer, Diabetes, CVD, Respiratory, Wound Care) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home healthcare market is projected to reach USD 473.8 billion by 2030 from USD 309.9 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the following strategies for strengthening their market presence.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints influencing market growth. It also offers a detailed evaluation of leading industry players, covering their business profiles, service portfolios, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, product launches & approvals, expansions, and recent developments related to the home healthcare market. Furthermore, the report explores the competitive dynamics of emerging startups within the home healthcare ecosystem.

The market is expanding due to a rise in lifestyle-related disorders such as high blood pressure, obesity, and cardiac conditions, which are driving greater demand for home healthcare products. Furthermore, ongoing innovation and the introduction of new product lines by leading global companies are contributing to market growth. These companies are offering a wide range of advanced technologies designed specifically for home healthcare.

The major players operating in the home healthcare market are Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Linde plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd (Switzerland), ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited (Japan), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Amedisys (US), and OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan).



The therapeutic products segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market in 2024, by product.



The home healthcare market is categorized by type into therapeutic products, testing, screening, and monitoring devices, and mobility care devices. Therapeutic products accounted for the largest share. The strong growth in the therapeutic product segment is largely driven by the increasing number of people living with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory issues. As these long-term illnesses become more common, there is a growing demand for effective treatment solutions that can be used at home. This rising need for convenient and accessible care is fueling the expansion of the therapeutic product segment within the home healthcare market.



The skilled nursing services segment accounted for the largest market share of the home healthcare market, in 2024, by service.



The home healthcare market is segmented by service into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. Skilled nursing services hold a significant market share, mainly because of the rising number of patients who require professional medical care at home for chronic illnesses, post-surgery recovery, and age-related conditions.

These services are provided by licensed nurses and include tasks such as administering medication, wound care, and monitoring vital signs. As the aging population grows and healthcare systems shift toward home-based care, the demand for skilled nursing services continues to rise, making it a key driver of growth in the home healthcare services market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market during the forecast period.



The global home healthcare market is divided into six key regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries. Among these, the Asia Pacific region, which includes countries like Japan, India, China, and others, is anticipated to present substantial growth opportunities and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Several factors contribute to this growth in the Asia Pacific, including rising healthcare expenditures, increasing demand for affordable and accessible care, and a growing elderly population. Moreover, governments in the region are actively promoting home-based healthcare through supportive policies, funding initiatives, and infrastructure development. These efforts are aimed at reducing the burden on traditional healthcare facilities and improving healthcare access, thereby fueling the expansion of the home healthcare market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $309.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $473.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Elderly Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid Technological Advancements

Need for Cost-Effective Healthcare Delivery

Increased Preference for Personalized Care

Restraints

Changing Reimbursement Policies

Limited Insurance Coverage

Patient Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Telehealth

Growing Preference for Home-Based Treatments

Challenges

Shortage of Home Care Workers

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Wearable Devices

Complementary Technologies

Health Data Platforms

Medication Management System

Adjacent Technologies

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (Ar/Vr)

Impact of AI on Home Healthcare Market

Introduction

Market Potential of AI in Home Healthcare Market

AI Use Cases

Key Companies Implementing AI

Future of AI in Home Healthcare Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Fresenius Medical Care Ag

Abbott

Linde plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Resmed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

A&D Holon Holdings Company, Limited

Convatec Group plc

Amedisys

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Invacare Corporation

Bayada Home Health Care

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Sunrise Medical

Roma Medical

Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Vitalograph

Advita Pflegedienst Gmbh

The Renafan Group

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Se

Baxter

Medline Industries

Advin Health Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ha3yp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment