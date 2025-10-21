China Serviced Apartment Market Report 2025-2033 | Investment Surge as Sovereign and Pension Funds Eye China's Branded Long-Term Rentals

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Serviced Apartment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Long-Term (>30 Nights), Short-Term (<30 Nights)), End Use (Corporate/Business Traveler, Leisure Travelers), Booking Mode, and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's serviced apartment market size was estimated at USD 8.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2033.

China's robust urbanization and rising long-term rental tenants form a key driver for the China serviced apartment industry. The shift in the increased number of long-term tenants stems from continuous rural-to-urban migration, housing affordability challenges in Tier-1/2 cities, and growing preference for rental flexibility, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the China serviced apartment market during the forecast period.



In this context, serviced apartments, offering a home-like setting with business-oriented services, gain appeal among young professionals and business travelers. For instance, international brands such as Ascott have expanded their "matrix" of serviced-apartment offerings in Chengdu, complementing hotel infrastructure with facilities for extended stays. The intersection of rapid urban influx and long-term rental dynamics reinforces demand for professionally managed, high-standard serviced accommodations.

The accelerating adoption of branded long-term rentals and growing capital inflow are additional drivers of the China serviced apartment industry. This underscores both investor enthusiasm and tenant preference for standardized, professionally managed offerings. Moreover, alternative real-estate asset classes such as long-term rentals, including serviced apartments, have drawn increased attention from sovereign funds and pension investors. The combination of rising branded penetration and investment capital creates a virtuous cycle: operators can scale faster, offer consistent quality, and build consumer trust, further driving the growth of the China serviced apartment market.



Another strong trend shaping the China serviced apartment market is the rise of remote work, digital nomadism, and "work-cation" behavior. Globally, flexible remote working arrangements have spurred demand for furnished residences that combine home-like comfort with functional workspace, high-speed internet, and flexible booking terms. The flexibility and convenience inherent in serviced apartments cater to remote workers who seek a quality living experience and seamless work infrastructure without the rigidity of leases or conventional hotel stays.





China Serviced Apartment Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the country's level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the China serviced apartment market report based on type, end use, and booking mode.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered China





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. China Serviced Apartment Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. China Serviced Apartment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. China Serviced Apartment Market, by Type: Key Takeaways

4.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Long-Term (>30 Nights)

4.3.2. Short-Term (< 30 Nights)



Chapter 5. China Serviced Apartment Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. China Serviced Apartment Market, by End Use: Key Takeaways

5.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Corporate/Business Traveler

5.3.2. Leisure Travelers

5.3.3. Expats and Relocators



Chapter 6. China Serviced Apartment Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. China Serviced Apartment Market, by Booking Mode: Key Takeaways

6.2. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Booking Mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Direct Booking

6.3.2. Online Travel Agencies

6.3.3. Corporate Contracts



Chapter 7. China Serviced Apartment Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Service Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

The Ascott Limited

Frasers Hospitality

Oakwood

Marriott International, Inc.

Shama

Jinqiao Incorporated Company

Base Apartment Group

Lanson Place Hospitality

Stanford Residences (K. Wah Group)

IFC Residence (Sun Hung Kai Properties)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmkpar

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment